For people who know me, even casually, a few things become clear fairly quickly: I love dogs. I love yoga. And I really, really love The Beatles.
I fell for the Fab Four when I was about eight. My parents would often play their favorite music, and the first time I heard “Eleanor Rigby,” that was it for me. I was completely hooked.
But since then, I’ve come to embrace all of the “eras” covered in their short eight years together — from “Can’t Buy Me Love” to “Let It Be.” On any given day, my favorite Beatle pings between John and Paul — though, I love George too — his sitar and solo work. And, of course, Ringo is adorable with his “peace and love” campaign.
With a devotion that perhaps borders on obsession, it should come as no surprise that I really connect with other people who also love the Lads from Liverpool. Naturally, a lot of those are musicians.
Rory Knapton is one. The longtime drummer originally played with the Flood Brothers, a local group that made it big in the 1960s.
They went on to sell out venues like Chastain Park in Atlanta and teamed up with musical giants like Lynard Skynard and the Allman Brothers Band. Knapton was good friends with Dickie Betts and even heard a demo of the great “Live at the Filmore East” album prior to its release.
But that’s not the end of Knapton’s storied musical history. During an interview with his current band, Tie Dyed Sunset, I also discovered that he played at The Cavern Club in Liverpool, England. Yes, The Cavern Club.
For those who are unfamiliar, walking into The Cavern Club is pretty much like walking through rock and roll’s pearly gates. It doesn’t get any bigger or any better.
It’s where The Beatles famously got their start, and it’s also played host to greats like Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Led Zepplin — pretty much any British band worth their salt played The Cavern Club.
So you can imagine my excitement to learn that Knapton had actually played at the location — more than 50 times. As a drummer, he sat in the very same spot as Ringo all those years ago, underneath a display of Ringo’s actual drum set.
As one can imagine — it is a pretty surreal experience.
“It was magical. I mean, it really truly was. You walk in there, and the magic just hits you,” Knapton said. “Charles and I walked up to the stage and kissed the floor.”
It’s understandable. The Cavern is sacred ground for musicians and fans. Knapton did a five-night stint there about a decade ago with his band, Rats in the Attic.
“I called up my keyboard player one day and said, ‘If you can play anywhere, where would it be?’ And he said, ‘The Cavern,’” he recalled.
So Knapton called a contact, who was able to make that — as well as more European touring — happen.
“We were held over at The Cavern for five days. A picture of our band still plays on a television screen they have that plays bands photos 24 hours a day,” he said.
The American boys must have made a major impression, as they were asked to return night after night. They also even cut a live album during their time there.
For Knapton, as a musician and a Beatles fan, it was a moment that made a lasting memory.
“It’s just something that I’ll never ever forget,” he said. “The Cavern was magical, and the people were lovely. They really appreciated the music ... They just went crazy for it.”
