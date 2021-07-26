Love and knowledge of island lead to personal service

Belinda Thomas, of Belinda Thomas Realty Inc., has lived on St. Simons Island since 1975. Married to Charly Elkins, Belinda obtain her real estate license in 1981, and has been in the real estate business full-time since 1998.
“I opened my company in 2005,” she said.
As broker and owner of her company, she lists and sells real estate throughout the Golden Isles.
Her focus is on selling and listing real estate, although she does do rental management – both long-term unfurnished rentals and furnished vacation rentals.
As anyone who keeps up with the current real estate market knows, there are a plethora of Realtors in the Golden Isles. Belinda sets herself a part by staying focused on her clients’ goals. “Real estate is a ‘people business.’ My goal is to have ‘raving fans’ and my biggest joy is building relationships and forging friendships.
Belinda knows the island – she’s been here 46 years – and she understands the market.
“I’m a good listener, and I think I’m pretty good at reading between the lines. “Oftentimes, a buyer thinks they know what they want when searching for a property. However, there have been many times when they have surprised themselves and changed direction in their home search because I have been able to guide them towards choices and other options that they otherwise wouldn’t have considered.”
“It’s knowing the questions to ask, and listening to the answers,” she said.
Knowing the Golden Isles in general, and St. Simons Island in particular, is one of Belinda’s key strengths. “I understand exactly what makes this area so special,” she said. “If you are new to the area and exploring the idea of moving here or buying an investment property, I will put your needs first throughout the transaction and use my own area knowledge to help you to make the best possible decision for you and your family.”
Housing inventory is low throughout the Golden Isles, and Belinda says she is busy. “Things are selling quicker,” she said. “Homes are not on the market nearly as long as they used to be and the home seller and the home buyer have a lot of competition. Things are flying off the market, often within days of being listed. This is why it is important to work with an agent with dynamic marketing abilities, an extensive network, and relentless energy.
The investment market remains strong she said, particularly for those who are interested in second homes. “People decide they want to eventually retire here, and want to to get in before prices rise,” she said. Some of these turn into vacation rentals, if permitted by the neighborhood’s homeowner’s association. Others, she said, become long-term rentals, which makes it more difficult for the owners to spend time here, but assures their investment is being cared for while they’re away. There are pros and cons for both rental markets, and working with an agent, such as Belinda, who has experience in the vacation rental market and long-term rental market is an advantage to the investor, especially one new to the Golden Isles.
Belinda Thomas Realty Inc. can be reached via text and cell phone at 912-996-5820, by email at belinda@belindathomas.com, or at her website, SpiritOfStSimons.com. Realtors do not keep regular hours, so it’s best to contact Belinda via email or cell.