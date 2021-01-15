A significant portion of proceeds from the Georgia Lottery go toward education.
Homeless veterans may soon have at least one new game with the proceeds designated to helping programs that support them if the General Assembly approves several proposed pieces of legislation during the ongoing legislative session.
House Bill 5, the Georgia Lottery for Assistance of Homeless Military Veterans Act, is one of several pieces of legislation the General Assembly will consider to address helping homeless veterans.
State lawmakers will be asked to create a special account from the proceeds of one or more new lottery games to be spent for different programs related to helping homeless veterans.
House Resolution 1 will also be presented during the ongoing session. The proposed bill is designed to help homeless veterans by amending the state constitution to authorize the proceeds of one or more lottery games to benefit homeless military veterans.
Another potential bill that could aid how homeless veterans receive help is House Bill 22. If approved, the legislation will require housing authorities to develop and implement policies granting housing preferences to veterans who are homeless, with the appropriate exemptions and limitations.
Retired veterans would receive help though House Bill 33, which would provide exemptions from state income tax on some retirement benefits for military service.
Senate Bill 11, named the Senator Jack Hill Veterans Act, would enable taxpayers to make voluntary contributions through income tax payments and the refund process to help qualified organizations assisting disabled veterans.