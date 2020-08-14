Darien resident and former city councilman Griffin Lotson is among four reappointed to the 14-member Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor Commission.
The corridor runs along the coastal region of four southern states — North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida — and is intended to preserve and share the history, traditions, heritage sites and natural resources of the Gullah Geechee people.
The corridor is administered by the National Park Service, and Secretary of Interior David L. Bernhardt confirms and appoints the members of the commission. The Park Service and the historic preservation offices of the four states jointly nominate commission members.
The commission “is an integral piece of the National Park Service’s ability to share America’s story,’’ Bernhardt said in a press release. “It is great to appoint these new members of the commission.”
Also reappointed to three-year terms Dionne Hoskins-Brown of Georgia, Meredith Hardy of Florida and James Fullwood of North Carolina. Hoskins-Brown chairs the commission and Lotson is the vice-chair.
New members are Veronica Hemmingway and Dawn Dawson-House of South Carolina, Jasper Watts of Georgia, Michelle Lanier of North Carolina and Eugene Emory of Florida.
Watts lives and works in Atlanta and has ancestors from Sapelo Island and St. Simons Island.
“Our new commissioners bring an incredible array of professional experiences to our work in addition to their records of community service,’’ said Heather L. Hodges, executive director of the organization.
Their professional expertise will be vital as the commission prepares to engage with communities on a new strategic plan to preserve Gullah Geechee land ownership, she said.