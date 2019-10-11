Longview Shopping Plaza parking lot to be repaved
The parking lot of Longview Shopping Center around Island Ace Hardware on Frederica Road on St. Simons Island will be repaved starting Sunday.
The parking lot repairs are scheduled to begin Sunday and continue through Thursday next week, according to Lynn Boatwright, office manager for the contractor. Work will take place between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly, and work zones will change frequently, she said.
Shoppers will be able to access the stores in the building for the duration, but are encouraged to use caution when entering the area and follow all traffic control directions as given. Anyone attempting to enter the stores after 7 p.m. may have to find alternate parking.
The project is expected to wrap up by Thursday, but contractors may be back again on Oct. 20 if any leftover work remains.
— The Brunswick News