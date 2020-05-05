Hospice of the Golden Isles announced on Monday that their long-term Chief Executive Officer Karen Brubaker Miller will resign at the end of May after serving the Golden Isles since 2007.
She plans to relocate to Roanoke, Va., where her husband, Mark, moved earlier this year after he accepted a new position. Miller will be taking a senior leadership position at a nonprofit hospice.
HGI Board President, the Rev. Tom Purdy, said the board of directors is actively seeking an interim CEO.
“We are sad to see Karen go. We truly appreciate her leadership and her legacy at Hospice of the Golden Isles,” Purdy said. “We wish all the best for Karen and Mark as they start a new chapter of their lives in Roanoke. Our board of directors is confident that our talented and dedicated Hospice team will continue to provide wonderful care for our patients and their families.”
Miller said she is confident that HGI will continue to thrive and carry out its missions for decades to come.
“I will always be incredibly proud of our team’s excellent care for our patients and our many accomplishments — 40 years of serving this community, the national Hospice Honors award for eight consecutive years, expanding and improving our Hospice House, launching a palliative care program, and weathering three hurricanes together, just to name a few,” Miller said.