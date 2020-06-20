Howard Sepp, longtime vice president and administrator of the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Camden campus, is retiring effective July 1.
Sepp has overseen the Camden hospital more than 17 years, during which time he oversaw a $30 million renovation and the addition of a wide array of medical services.
Sepp was working in the Akron, Ohio, area when he was recruited for the position in 2003. It’s a decision he said he has never regretted.
“It really has been the highlight of my career,” he said. “I jumped in with both feet. I came here with the intention of staying, and I did.”
After the hospital expansion and renovation was completed in 2009, Sepp remained busy trying to grow the hospital. A cancer care services began in 2012, the Camden Medical Plaza opened in 2013 and a new state-of-the-art Wound Care Center is scheduled to open later this month.
“Serving as the vice president and administrator of the Camden Campus has been the highlight of my career and I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve these 17 years,” Sepp said.
He also played a key role in the Coastal Community Health affiliation with Baptist Health System. It led to significant cost savings and improved coordination through the Emergency Care Center.
Sepp has also been active in the community with Leadership Camden and holding positions with the Camden County Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Camden County. He also serves as chairman of the Camden Partnerships and is a board member for the Coastal Georgia council of the Boy Scouts of America.
“Howard has helped advance the level of service we offer to the Camden community, which we will continue to develop in the future,” said Michael D. Scherneck, president & CEO, Southeast Georgia Health System. “I would like to personally thank Howard for his many years of service to the health system and the community and wish him and his wife, Judy, all the best in retirement.”
Sepp said he plans to remain in the community and stay involved with the civic organizations he has been supporting for years.