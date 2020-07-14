For 32 years, Gerald Cox walked the sidelines of Howard Coffin Gym as the men’s basketball coach at College of Coastal Georgia. Even after his retirement in 2014, you could still find him sometimes at practice.
Cox, 80, died Sunday. Funeral arrangements have not been announced as of Monday.
“I just really enjoyed seeing him when he would come in,” said College of Coastal Georgia Athletic Director William Carlton. “He would come in pretty regularly to practices and to visit. Just to watch what was going on through his eyes so to speak, I will really miss that.”
Current men’s basketball coach Jesse Watkins took over the program when Cox retired. Watkins, who played for and coached with Cox, said he never tried to interfere with his coaching.
“He gave me his input, and it was to keep doing what you’re doing. It’s your program,” Watkins said. “He never once stepped on my toes about anything. The most important thing he wanted to do was make sure he was around a lot of the players. He got to know a lot of the guys. It wasn’t about him giving suggestions, he just wanted to be around the teams.”
Cox arrived in Brunswick in 1982 to take over the program that was a junior college team at the time. He led the Mariners to seven conference championships while it was a JUCO with two of his squads, the 1985-86 and 2001-02 teams, reaching the Sweet 16 of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s national championship tournament.
The Mariners transitioned to the NAIA in the 2012-13 season as Coastal became a four-year college. Cox, who also served as athletics director and a physical education instructor at times for the college, played a pivotal role in helping Carlton guide the college through the transition.
“Someone with his kind of institutional knowledge and the fact that he had seen a lot, done a lot and tried different things, to know from him what would work, what wouldn’t work and what was appropriate to our situation was tremendously valuable,” Carlton said. “It helped us to get settled in quickly.”
Cox coached a couple of seasons after the transition before retiring in 2014 with 632 career wins — 497 coming at Coastal. The floor at Howard Coffin Gym is named after him.
“He was tremendously respected and always had the players’ best interest at heart,” Carlton said.
Watkins said the practices under Cox were tough, but the players knew at the end the day that he loved them.
“There were days where it was really tough going into practice, but you always knew there was going to be love at the end of the practice,” Watkins said. “What he taught us to do was once you come out of that dorm room or come to practice, be ready to compete. Whether it was competing against life’s challenges or on the basketball floor, every day is going to be a competitive workout.”
Cox was scheduled to be inducted into the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame this March, but the ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic. He was also inducted into the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association Hall of Fame in March.
While many judge coaches on their win-loss record, Watkins said Cox’s focus was always on his players.
“Wins were good for the community, fan base and record books, but his wins were ‘How can I get the best out of this young man,’” Watkins said. “Calling back to him and saying “Coach, I’m married” or “Coach, I enjoy my career with you,” those were his wins. That what’s made him a successful coach to me.”