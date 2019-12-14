Thirty quilts were laid out across several tables in the dining room of Safe Harbor Children’s Center in Brunswick. The colorful stitching of each quilt was done by hand, and Thursday the residents of the center selected their own quilts to keep.
Some would call this gift a labor of love. Theresa Martin, a lifelong resident of Brunswick, considered it a service for her community.
Martin spent the past four months making these quilts for the at-risk youth living at Safe Harbor’s Children Center, and she delivered them just in time for the Christmas season.
“How do I serve God? This is the way I serve God — by using the talents that he has given me to help other people and to make people happy,” Martin said. “It’s my goal to remember to do that. I’ve been blessed.”
Martin, 90, was born and raised in Brunswick and is the daughter of Portuguese immigrants. She learned this year about the services being offered to local youth by Safe Harbor.
The nonprofit organization offers a home for children in need of a safe place to live. The residents there have often been abused or neglected. Some are homeless or have run away from home.
Martin wanted to help the center’s residents somehow, and she hopes her donation will inspire others in the community to support Safe Harbor as well.
Martin has been quilting for about 50 years and estimates that she’s made at least 200 quilts in her life. She stopped counting after making her 100th.
“As long as my eyes and my fingers work, I’ll keep quilting,” she said.
The quilts given to Safe Harbor this week were throw-sized with scrap patterns. The quilts weren’t cheap to make, Martin said, and they’ll become more valuable with time.
“They are heirlooms, and actually the older they get, the more valuable they are. It’s like everything else — the older it gets, the more it’s worth,” said Martin, who then coughed suggestively and smiled.