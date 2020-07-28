For years, the two turtles lived together but rarely laid eyes on one another.
They swam in identical types of pools, ate food from the same hands and experienced similar sights and sounds inside the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island.
Soon, the pair of long-term care patients will finally properly meet, thousands of miles from the home they’ve shared since 2017.
Quasimodo, a green sea turtle, was flown Saturday from Jekyll Island to the St. Louis Aquarium, where she’ll join loggerhead sea turtle Tsunami, who travelled to Missouri in June.
Both turtles found their “forever homes” following an involved search by Sea Turtle Center staff.
Tsunami suffered a boat injury that required her to receive significant physical therapy at the Sea Turtle Center, Georgia’s only sea turtle education and rehabilitation facility.
Quasi was stranded on Skidaway Island after a boat strike left her partially paralyzed. Without feeling in her back flippers, she was unable to maneuver well through water.
“She was practically paralyzed basically in her back flippers, which deemed her non-releasable,” said Michelle Kaylor, rehabilitation program manager at the center.
As long-term care patients, Tsunami and Quasi stayed at the center longer than most turtles that receive aid there. They experienced hurricane evacuations and years of treatment without ever sharing a tank.
Quasi received months of medical therapy as well as medicine, fluids and food that helped her return to better health. Weight therapy helped her recover her swimming ability.
Because of Tsunami and Quasi’s injuries, center staff sought out a permanent home for them, like a zoo or aquarium.
“We were lucky enough to find the St. Louis Aquarium, which just opened December of last year, and they have a very large grotto tank which doesn’t have a lot of those kinds of corral fixtures that you see in a lot of aquariums,” Kaylor said. “It’s kind of an open canyon-like. It’s perfect.”
Aquarium staff visited Jekyll to observe Tsunami and Quasi firsthand. They fell in love with the turtles, Kaylor said, and asked to house both in their exhibit.
A crimp in the plan was an unanswered question: was Tsunami male or female?
Before the two turtles could be sent to St. Louis, Jekyll staff had to determine their sex. Zoos and aquariums require turtles that share a tank to be of the same sex. A wait for test results delayed Tsunami and Quasi’s trip.
“With sea turtles, visually looking at them you don’t know that they’re male or female until they’re about 30 years old or older, and that’s by what their tail length looks like,” Kaylor said.
Tsunami and Quasi are much younger.
A surgery at the center had revealed Quasi to be female. But because of the pandemic, university researchers testing Tsunami were delayed in their response.
Finally, staff learned Tsunami is female. She left for St. Louis earlier this summer on a plane flown by the organization Turtles Fly Too, which takes on projects around the country to help wildlife reach their needed destinations.
“These are private pilots that have their own plane, their own time, their own money, and they’re dedicating that to be able to get these guys to where they need to go,” Kaylor said. “We’ve used them a lot here, with a lot of our cold-stunned sea turtles in the winter months.”
This weekend, Quasi hitched a ride with the same group. They loaded her onto the plane with a plush pillow and equipment to monitor her health during the trip. She’ll spend her first week at her new home in a quarantine tank before joining her new tank mates, including longtime neighbor Tsunami.
The happy ending fits perfectly into the center’s mission of protecting sea turtles, Kaylor said.
“We have animals that cannot be released in the wild,” Kaylor said. “It is great that they can then be used as an education animal to further that story, especially to people who might not ever visit the coast or see a sea turtle in the wild.”
Dr. Terry Norton, lead veterinarian and center director, added that the success story sheds a positive light on the work taking place at the Jekyll center and promotes the importance of efforts to protect endangered creatures.
“It gives you a platform to really talk about what’s going on with sea turtles and to get people excited about sea turtles,” he said. “It’s also a way that we can spread the word about the Georgia Sea Turtle Center from a place that normally probably wouldn’t know much about us.”