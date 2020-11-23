Howard Coffin Park was abuzz with activity Saturday as the Kiwanis Club of Brunswick began preparing to facilitate Christmas-spirited people who prefer real trees over artificial brands.
A good chunk of the early morning hours was spent unloading a semi-truck of Frasier firs from North Carolina at the club’s long-running benefit Christmas tree sale, which opened over the weekend.
The park at the busy intersection of Gloucester Street and U.S. 17 became progressively greener and livelier as the trailer emptied out and the tree lot filled in.
After opening the trailer, a club member climbed in and pulled down trees while a crowd of boys milled around waiting for a turn to cart one off to the appropriate spot.
Smaller groups went from tree to tree cutting off the cords around each and fluffing up the limbs and needles.
The taller trees took a team to untie. Two leaned it over while one cut the cords near the top.
Two high school boys took the initiative instead of waiting for a third to come along and help. One sat on the other’s shoulders to reach the very top of the tree.
“We don’t expect to sell many of those (taller ones),” said former state Representative and Glynn County Commissioner Shaw McVeigh, a Kiwanis member. “They’re for the businesses and that type of thing.”
The tree lot is open from noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
Prices for the fir trees range from $35 for a tabletop tree to $175 for the 10-11 foot giants, cash or check only.
Kiwanis will continue selling trees until they run out.
Christmas Tree Committee Chairman John Goodrich said they sold out in about two weeks last year. In his experience, many prioritize getting trees from the club because proceeds go toward supporting youth organizations in the Brunswick area.
Representatives from many of the groups supported by Kiwanis showed up to help unload and set up the trees.
McVeigh was impressed with the turnout of young helpers.
“This is probably the record of youth we’ve ever had,” McVeigh said.
Helpers included youth with the Brunswick High School wrestling team and JROTC, Glynn Academy Beta Club, Boy Scouts of America Troop 204 and two missionaries, one from Washington state and another from Hawaii.