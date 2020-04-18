Derek Bunkley closed the doors of his tattoo shop in downtown St. Marys at the beginning of April, just days before his birthday.
He asked his friends for gift cards for his birthday, explaining he planned to distribute to people out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic. His friends gave him $3,500 in gift cards that he distributed.
Since his shop remains closed, Bunkley has kept himself busy by organizing meal giveaways on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from the parking lot of a closed K-Mart store in Kingsland. He started a GoFundMe page, and the donations starting coming in to support the program.
By 3 p.m. Friday, volunteers had already given out 800 hot meals. A long steady line of cars pulled up to the Salvation Army truck, where motorists were given as many meals as they requested with no questions asked.
“If you’re hungry, you’re hungry,” he said. “If you’re taking some of these meals to friends, I don’t care.”
During one recent shopping trip, the manager of a local Winn-Dixie store asked Bunkley why he was buying so much meat. When he heard the answer, the manager donated 200 pounds to the cause. Bunkley said a long list of local restaurants, food banks, churches and other businesses have donated food or money to support the program.
“You can’t sit back and do nothing,” he said. “There’s definitely a need.”