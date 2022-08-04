Road work signs popping up along U.S. 17 just south of Chapel Crossing Road are a sure indication that a long-awaited widening project is about to commence.
Plant Improvement Co., headquartered in Atlanta, received a notice to proceed with the four-laning of the 4.1-mile stretch of U.S. 17 between Yacht Road and Harry Driggers Boulevard in late May.
U.S. 17 narrows to two lanes just north of Chapel Crossing Road and Brunswick Christian Academy.
The $35.2 million project includes bridge construction over Thornhill Creek.
When the actual work will begin is unknown.
“Upon receipt of the Notice to Proceed, the prime contractor...has to acquire subcontracts, procure materials and make preparations to begin the project,” said Bryan Czech, district engineer with the Georgia Department of Transportation.
“While an exact date that Plant Improvement will ‘put a shovel in the dirt’ is not determined at this time, the traveling public will begin to see clearing of the right of way and utilities being relocated to allow for construction.”
The contract completion date is May 31, 2024.
That work is about to kick off during the height of hurricane season and just as the school year is about to start cannot be helped, Czech said.
August through October is considered the height of hurricane season, and the public school year in Glynn County, when school buses and school-bound motorists will add to traffic on U.S. 17, begins Tuesday.
U.S. 17 is a primary evacuation route.
“There will always be some inconveniences associated with any type of roadway construction, and there is no way to prevent working around the seven months of hurricane season,” Czech said. “The plans and staging of the project do not reduce the number of lanes that will be traveled upon at any time, and the contractor will likely get most of his work done during productive hours, while trying to avoid affecting school traffic and rush hour.”
Whatever is necessary to assure smooth traffic flow in the event of an emergency will be done, he said.
“Should a weather event or other emergency threaten Glynn County, the department has always and will continue to keep the safety of the residents a first priority,” Czech said.
He said work would be suspended and the road would be made safe for travel.
Local and state planners have said that expanding the highway will improve traffic flow and safety, as well as enhance a major hurricane evacuation route.
Future phases of the widening project include construction of a traffic circle at the intersection of U.S. 17 and GA 99 and four-laning U.S. 17 from Harry Driggers Boulevard north to GA. 99.