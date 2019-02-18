Jason Baker calls himself the lone ranger with just cause.
He doesn’t wear a mask, and he mostly rides in a utility vehicle instead of a faithful steed named Silver.
“I’m the interpretive ranger” and the sole state employee at Fort Morris State Historic Site at Sunburym, he says.
He has a story to tell, dozens actually, about the fort that goes back to 1741 when it was built overlooking the Medway River to defend Capt. Mark Carr’s 500-acre plantation. It didn’t work well. On March 18, 1741, Indian allies of the Spanish colony in Florida raided the modest fort, killed some soldiers and carried off the contents of the fort and the plantation in a stolen boat.
The fort was expanded in 1756 to defend Sunbury against Creek Indians during an uprising in the French and Indian War.
The earthen fort is best know for its role in defending Sunbury, then a thriving international seaport, from the British during the Revolutionary War. It and a fort at Savannah were one of two in Georgia that the Continental Congress funded.
Loyalists from Florida had no trouble taking the fort at Savannah, but when British soldiers later demanded the surrender of the colonial soldiers at Fort Morris on Nov. 25, 1778, they were met with defiance.
“Come and take it,’’ Col. John McIntosh responded. The British withdrew, and you figure the plucky Colonials must have celebrated with a few rounds of “Huzzah, Huzzah,’’ while holding their muskets overhead. This was well before the fist pump and the catchphrase, “Ooooo-Raaah.”
Perhaps taking Col. McIntosh’s advice, the British came back with a larger force on Jan. 9, 1779, bombarded it and took it. As an added insult, they renamed it Fort George.
The fort was deemed strategic during the War of 1812 and rebuilt as Fort Defiance, perhaps in recognition of McIntosh’s words. It saw no action until the Civil War when it may have been used by Confederate soldiers until Gen. William T. Sherman came through on his march to the sea. Instead of sending word to Sherman to “Come and take it,’’ the rebels wisely employed a maneuver called the skedaddle.
That is the story Baker has to tell, and he’s been telling it since soon after former ranger Arthur Edgar retired last year after holding down the fort for 20 years. Now and then, Baker slips up and says, “Fort King George,’’ but he’s to be forgiven because old habits die hard. Now 39, he was a long-time interpreter of the history at the nearly 300-year-old British fort in Darien.
Many people, perhaps most, who end up as park rangers majored in history, biology or some other college subject. Not Baker. He doesn’t even have a high school diploma. He has a GED, and took auto mechanics in high school and in technical college.
“I decided grease monkeying isn’t what I want to do,’’ he said.
So instead of a mechanic’s blue-gray shirt with “Jason” over the pocket, he wears the brown-and-green ranger uniform and, for some living history programs, the blue uniform of the 2nd Company of the Georgia Artillery. At Fort King George, he wore the uniform of His Majesty’s Independent Company Of Foot, in other word’s the king’s infantry. For Super Museum Sunday this year, he suited up and fired a musket so visitors could see hear the blast, see the gray cloud of smoke and smell the burnt gunpowder.
It was a Super Museum Sunday years ago that triggered his career. One of those admission free Super Museum Sundays combined with a trip to an earlier trip to Gettysburg National Battleground Park in Pennsylvania that set him on his life’s work.
He had seen the movie “Gettysburg,’’ and in 1994, 14-year-old Jason Baker’s parents took him to the fields and hills where so much Union and Confederate blood had soaked in the ground in July 1863. His reaction was, “Wow. This is where that actually happened.”
The following year, the Bakers went to Fort Pulaski National Monument on Cockspur Island on a Super Museum Sunday. Baker saw a teenager dressed as a Rebel soldier standing with a park ranger who related the Confederate fort’s history.
“The ranger had a son named Jeff my age,’’ and Baker said he thought that was something he wanted to do. His parents signed a permission form and at least once a month, Baker volunteered. He even showed up in a picture in the Sunday edition of the Savannah newspaper. His teacher clipped it out and brought it to school.
“I was pretty proud of that,’’ he said.
He ultimately turned it into a career telling Fort King George’s story and now that of Fort Morris.
“I tell the story of colonization between the English, the French and the Spanish,’’ he said.
History is not all the fort has to offer. There is plenty of “now” to enjoy.
Fort Morris is off the beaten track, seven miles east of the traffic thundering along I-95 near Midway, and visitors rarely see other visitors.
You can walk around the earthen fort and, at times, hear nothing but the wind in trees that hang with Spanish Moss. About the only traffic are the occasional boats on the Medway and airliners thousands of feet overhead flying between noisy places. Egrets and great blue herons wade silently in the marsh and song birds call in the trees while blue jays squawk threats.
Some days, Baker or a volunteer crank a mower or a chainsaw. After all, grass grows and limbs fall across trails.
Until Baker took over, Fort Morris was open only Thursdays through Sundays, but now its grounds are open 365 days a year. The museum and visitor center are still open four days, but those who drop $5 in a metal box at the entrance are welcome to walk around, have a picnic, take some pictures and enjoy the quiet.
The peaceful solitude alone is worth $5, and some days you may see the lone ranger.
Terry Dickson has been a journalist in South Carolina and Georgia for more than 40 years. He is a Glynn County resident. Contact him at terryldickson50@gmail.com.