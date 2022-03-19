The old Gould Ford dealership in downtown Brunswick is getting a second life.
Renovations to the 24,000-square-foot building at 1608 Newcastle St. are complete and a ribbon cutting and open house is planned from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday for what is now named Liberty Lofts.
Courtney Prince, the building’s owner, said 10 luxury units are ready for occupancy on the building’s upper floor. The building will have four studio apartments 730 square feet in size, five one-bedroom apartments 800 to 1,000 square feet large and one two bedroom apartment 1,200 square feet.
Each unit includes waterfall countertops, washer and dryer, and keyless entry.
Prince said there has been lots of interest among potential tenants.
“I’ve been getting people calling me the past year,” she said.
Plans for the ground floor are still uncertain, Prince said.
“We have a lot of space,” she said.
It’s possible office space, a small coffee shop at the front of the building and a small bar in the back could be part of the plans for the ground floor. It’s also possible the ground floor could be converted into more apartments.
When the building was purchased several years ago, there was little work needed to make it structurally sound. The upstairs was a blank slate waiting for a drop ceiling, walls and utilities to transform the space into apartments.
A long, wide staircase lined with planters leads to the wide-open second floor. And an industrial strength elevator will make it convenient when new residents move into their new apartments.
The additional units will help meet the growing demand to live in what is turning into a bustling downtown area, with new businesses opening to accommodate the new residents.
McKenzie Padgett, director of membership services for the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, said Liberty Lofts is another welcome addition to downtown Brunswick.
“These lofts are going to be an amazing new addition to downtown, and we can’t wait to celebrate this new modern living space,” she said.