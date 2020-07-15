U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler made a campaign stop in Brunswick on Tuesday morning to speak with voters in advance of the November special election for the seat.
She was appointed to fill the role by Gov. Brian Kemp late last year after former Sen. Johnny Isakson stepped down. The race is a particularly contentious one. Twenty-one candidates have declared their intention to run for the seat, including fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who stopped in Brunswick last month.
Around 20-30 people attended the morning gathering in Sunrise Diner on U.S. 341, to listen to Loeffler speak. She spent much of the time assuring attendees that she would hold to typical Republican stances on “faith, family, the Second Amendment,” free speech protections, immigration control and abortion.
She took some shots at the “liberal left,” on the subjects of abortion and the “sham impeachment” of President Donald Trump, saying she opposed both.
Securing infrastructure funding is an important item on her personal agenda, Loeffler said, referencing the Port of Brunswick as a major economic driver in the state.
She said jobs and health care are among the top priorities she’s heard from constituents and that they’ll be her priorities as well if elected.
During her address, she touched on recent statements she made in opposition to the organization Black Lives Matter, which she said is distinct from the message conveyed by the phrase. She supported one but not the other, stating the organization is pushing for Democrat political objectives.
Loeffler stopped short of explicitly supporting recent protests resulting from alleged racially-motivated killings of Black unarmed men and women by police and citizens.
Following the meeting, the Senator took some questions from reporters.
On the subject of COVID-19, she stood behind guidelines issued by state and federal health authorities, which include wearing masks in public, washing hands regularly, covering coughs and sneezes and staying away from crowded places.
She did not comment on orders issued by mayors in Atlanta, Savannah and Athens requiring citizens to wear masks, which Kemp has said are legally unenforcible.
When asked about schools, Loeffler said they need to return to in-person lessons this fall. Schools have received around $150 billion in federal funding to states to help protect students and faculty from COVID-19, she said, and need to use it. Congress appointed an inspector general to keep track of the money, she said, but it’s difficult to keep up with that much which its spread so widely.
Loeffler was also unsure the country needs another spending package to assist businesses and individuals with the fallout from COVID-19.
The economy is returning to regular operations and the Paycheck Protection Program still holds $100 billion. More important is making sure the money is spent wisely and that it does the most good, she said.