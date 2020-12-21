Loeffler makes campaign stop in Brunswick

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., got a warm welcome Saturday in Brunswick where, a day earlier, a federal judge tossed out a suit challenging the votes of some who had moved from other states since the Nov. 3 election and voted in her runoff against Democrat Rafael Warnock.
Loeffler was one of the plaintiffs.
Her afternoon campaign stop at Brunswick Landing Marina came just three days after U.S. Sen.-elect Tommy Turberville, R-Ala., and other Republican officeholders urged fellow Republicans to vote early to ensure that incumbent U.S. Sens. Loeffler and David Perdue, R-Ga., prevail in the Jan. 5 runoff.
Loeffler said the Democrats have all their bad ideas, including defunding police, socialism and taxpayer-funded abortion on demand, rolled up in one candidate, Raphael Warnock.
“He welcomed Fidel Castro, yes, the murderous dictator, into his church and celebrated him,’’ she said of the pastor of iconic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.
She pledged to continue to be an outsider in Washington in the mold of President Donald Trump, “who created the greatest economy we’ve ever seen.”
“I’ll take Georgia to Washington, but I won’t bring Washington to Georgia,’’ she said.
The Republican Party has 100 lawyers in courts around the county looking at what happened in the Nov. 3 election, but she said the election in Georgia is in the hands of the conservative faithful.
“If we turn out and vote, we will win. We’re going to save America,’’ she said.
Before Loeffler spoke, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., predicted Republicans will have a majority in the House in two years, but until then, “You’ve got (Democrat) Nancy Pelosi as your speaker.”
Republicans must retain the majority in the Senate as a backstop against the legislation that comes out of the House, Carter said.
“If it’s 50-50, Kamala Harris will cast the tie-breaking votes,’’ he warned.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., minority leader in the Senate, said if Democrats win the two U.S. Senate seats from Georgia, “we win the world.”
“Folks, if we win Georgia, we save the world,’’ Carter said.
Loeffler held an earlier rally in Camden County and headed to Waycross from Brunswick.
U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood’s ruling on Friday threw out a suit challenging what she, Perdue and the National Republican Senate Campaign Committee asserted were double votes cast in Glynn and Chatham counties. The plaintiffs said that newly registered voters in both counties had already voted in Senate races in other states and their votes cast in the Senate race in Georgia should be barred because of provisions in the Voting Rights Act. Woods ruled the plaintiffs did not have enough evidence.
Asked if she would appeal, Loeffler said “We’re looking at it.”
She also said Republicans have other work underway in the courts while watching the voting process, including the security of the absentee voting drop boxes.
“We have over 4,000 who have signed up to be poll watchers,’’ she said.
The Republican Party also has built a team of election experts.
“Since we’re the only election in the country, there are a lot of resources [available],’’ she said.
Although the Electoral College formally elected Joe Biden president last week, there will still be a lot of “Trump 2020” flags and signs at Loeffler’s rallies.
Democrats stood across Bay Street from the entrance to Brunswick Landing Marina’s entrance holding up signs supporting Warnock and Perdue’s opponent, Jon Ossoff.