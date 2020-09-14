Loeffler donates Senate salary to children’s program
A program for children sponsored by local police will benefit from the third quarter Senate salary of Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.
Loeffler is donating her quarterly salary to the Glynn County Fraternal Order of Police “Cops and Kids” program and nine other charities. Each will receive $3,800.
“Countless Georgia charities and nonprofits have taken leading roles in providing much-needed resources for our communities over the last three months,” Loeffler said. “I cannot help but be inspired by so many of them that give selflessly to help those who need it the most.”
Others benefiting include the Athens Pregnancy Center, Boys and Girls Club of Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia Clinch Memorial Hospital in Homerville and Fort Valley State University Cooperative Extension 4-H Youth Development Program in Fort Valley.
“These organizations represent many outstanding nonprofits and volunteers that are responding to the urgent needs of individuals, families and communities in our state,” Loeffler said.
— The Brunswick News