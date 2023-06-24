Lodging tax collections in the Golden Isles are showing signs of slowing down.
Collections were down 3.11% in April, compared to a year ago, but they remain ahead of pre-pandemic all-time records by more than 65%. The data does not include Jekyll Island Lodging Tax.
Tourism officials said it’s worth noting that April 2023 lodging tax collections exceeded $1 million, making it the second month this calendar year to record more than $1 million in tax collections.
Year-to-date lodging tax collections are ahead of FY22 by 6.56%, providing an additional $611,000 in lodging taxes.
May’s numbers were also down 1.22%, compared to the same month a year ago. Those numbers were lower than the 5.4% dip projected.
The minimal decrease is attributed to the unexpected weather system that affected tourism over Memorial Day weekend.
But over the past six months, the Golden Isles has seen a 3.3% increase in overall occupancy, tourism officials said.
Looking ahead at June through November, tourism is projected to fall 5.34% in the occupancy rate.
A projected 8% decrease in occupancy is also expected in July and a 12% decrease is expected in August.
The Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau is reallocating marketing dollars to help maintain a strong market share and presence to help bolster July and August bookings.