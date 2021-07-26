The head of the organization representing the nation’s lodging industry says his members are still waiting for help from the U.S. Congress.
A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, whose district includes Coastal Georgia, said the Pooler Republican is trying to help.
Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), acknowledges travel is on the rebound, but it’s recovering too slow for lodgers and their employees. The industry predicts the pandemic will cost it 500,000 jobs, or one of every five jobs on the books in 2019.
If that happens, the COVID-19 pandemic will have wiped out 10 years of job growth in the industry.
Business and group travel, which AHLA says is the industry’s largest source of revenue, is not expected to return to 2019 levels until 2023 or 2024, the organization laments. The cancellation or postponement of major events, conventions and business meetings for at least another year is hampering the industry’s restoration.
“Despite an uptick in leisure travel, midway through 2021 we’re still seeing that the road to a full recovery for America’s hotels is long and uneven,” Rogers said. “(Our) findings show the economic devastation still facing hotel markets and underscore the need for targeted relief from Congress for hotel workers and small businesses.”
In Georgia alone, the hotel job loss totals about 9,286, reflecting a reduction of 16.2%. Hotels in the Peach State report a total roster of 48,002 employees.
The hole left in employment opportunities by the pandemic is more profound in states like Florida, its lodging industry providing 162,311 jobs today. Some 44,356 jobs have been loss, a 21.5% drop from just two years ago.
It’s a harsh blow to the economies of both states. AHLA cites a study by Oxford Economics that found that every 10 people employed on a hotel property supported 26 additional jobs in the community.
Based on that study, AHLA says another 1.3 million hotel-supported jobs are at risk unless Congress acts soon.
The organization is asking for specific tax breaks and the funding of incentives that will draw and retain employees, among other things.
Congress has not acted on its request.
“Hotels and their employees have displayed extraordinary resilience in the face of unprecedented economic challenges, but whether it’s the Save Hotel Jobs Act, fair per diem rates or expanding the aperture on the Employee Retention Tax Credit, we need Congress’ help on the way to a full recovery,” Rogers said.
Chris Crawford, spokesman for U.S. Rep. Carter, says his boss is doing what he can.
“Congressman Carter has sponsored HR 1346, the Hospitality and Commerce Job Recovery Act of 2021, which would provide comprehensive relief for the hospitality industry and the many jobs it supports in our area,” Crawford said.
Carter’s measure awaits action by Congress.
Crawford said the act does the following:
• Supports the convention and trade show industries by establishing a tax credit for the cost of attending or hosting a convention, business meeting, or trade show in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 2022 and Dec. 31, 2024.
• Extends the Employee Retention Tax Credit from July 1, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022.
• Restores the Entertainment Business Expense Deduction for three years by repealing the changes made by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
• Supports the restaurant industry by establishing a tax credit for restaurants or food service businesses that would cover any cost associated with reopening or increasing service at an establishment forced to close down or reduce operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including any renovation, remediation, testing, or labor cost needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The credit would be effective between the date of enactment and Dec, 31, 2022.
• Provides a modest tax credit for qualified travel expenses for many Americans and a temporary credit for unmerchantable inventory costs for small businesses that were lost due to necessary precautions to halt public gatherings.
Crawford noted that Carter’s act would be in addition to the bipartisan COVID-relief packages passed in 2020 which provided unprecedented assistance through the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).