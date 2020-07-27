Picking up an old hobby can sometimes be a way to reconnect with one’s childhood roots or old friends, relive good times or revive old skills.
For Brunswick resident Rod McDonald that hobby was BMX, and returning to it checked each of those boxes.
“Jacked up my shoulder the other week and I’m going to do it again,” McDonald said.
McDonald, 48, is the tip of the spear in a local effort to bring a BMX, short for bicycle motocross, “destination” to the Golden Isles.
It wouldn’t be the area’s first exposure. According to McDonald, a very popular BMX track once occupied the space behind a Chevron Station at the corner of Norwich and Fourth streets in Brunswick.
The former owner — who McDonald recalled was Dickey Culpepper, once the owner of multiple gas stations in the Brunswick area — created a hilly BMX track behind the Norwich Street station with the help of other parents and adults, McDonald said. He and a generation of youths burned off excess energy, stayed out of trouble and had fun doing it.
The track radiated a welcoming, competitive and family-friendly atmosphere, and McDonald said he believes his life ultimately would have been worse without the time he spent and the friends he made there.
Despite having no children of his own, McDonald said he’d like to start something in the coastal area to give the youth of today the same experience he had by building a new BMX track here in the Golden Isles.
Fred Griffin, owner of Griffin’s Bicycle Shop on Cypress Mill Road, shares much the same history with BMX. His father, who owned Griffin’s Bike and Mower on Norwich Street, built and sold bikes to kids like McDonald.
While tinkering with a customer’s bike in his shop on Friday, Fred Griffin the younger noted the apple wasn’t falling far from the tree.
“Nobody sells BMX (in Brunswick), so I’ll do it,” Griffin said. “Take off where dad left off.”
In anticipation of the track, he’s already ordered in some bikes from BMX bike manufacturer SE Bikes, which sells competition cycles for adults and children alike.
The track isn’t going to come together all at once, though, and McDonald is cognizant of that. Slow and steady wins the race, and the first stretch in this one is securing the land on which to construct the racing and stunt facilities.
Glynn County Commissioners have shown some willingness to work with the group, asking McDonald after a recent presentation to work with the recreation and public works departments on finding a suitable location.
Blythe Island Regional Park immediately stood out as a prime candidate, he said. It’s got plenty of space, interstate and highway frontage and an existing mountain bike trail that could feed into the track, making the park a cycling destination for all groups.
On Harry Driggers Boulevard, the North Glynn Recreation Complex also makes sense. It’s got plenty of parking and plenty of room for what the track requires.
As he envisions it, the main track would be fenced off and closed except during scheduled events and practice sessions due to the expensive treated soil used as a base. The special soil is treated to make sure it remains firm after rain and other weather events. Other parts of the planned park, like a practice track and ramps, might be open 24/7, he said.
Monetarily, he doesn’t expect the track to cost the county anything. McDonald said upkeep and general operations would be handled by volunteers.
“The track will make enough to grow and sustain itself, but if we were to get a national caliber event it would be tremendous,” McDonald said.
By way of example, he pointed to the Dixieland Nationals BMX, held in Cobb County. It attracts thousands, McDonald said, which could have an economic impact upwards of $1 million.
Not a bad exchange for a 10-acre parcel, McDonald said.
It’s a bit more complicated on the county’s end, according to recreation and parks department director Lisa Gurganus. She’s not against the idea, and it’s ultimately not her opinion but the county commission’s that matters. But the county has to consider some realities.
A deed restriction on Blythe Island Regional Park requires any major changes or additions to go through the National Park Service, she explained, and much of the land in the North Glynn Recreation Complex is undeveloped because it is wetlands. Parts of the complex also fall under the Glynn County Airport Commission’s jurisdiction due to its proximity to the Brunswick-Golden Isles Airport.
Most county facilities are also continuously open to the public for use anytime.
“Just about everything, except indoor facilities and during those scheduled (sports) activities, are open year-round,” Gurganus said.
Seeing more of the construction and business plans in writing would help to assuage some anxiety, and that’s what McDonald is currently working on.
Feasibility studies, cost estimates, sample lease agreements from similar tracks on public land and other documents are in the works for a future presentation to the county commission.
Looking at other facilities and the very generous offers of donations both monetary and material, McDonald said a track big enough to attract regional crowds could be doable for around $300,000 — an amount he believes can be raised by the community.
He asked everyone interested to stay tuned to the Golden Isles BMX Facebook page. Even if the project doesn’t work out in Glynn, neighboring counties have expressed interest in hosting a BMX track.
“Those opportunities keep showing up over and over,” McDonald said.