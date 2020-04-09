Despite some confusion at the local level, federal officials say small business loans backed by the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security — or CARES — Act, are being distributed in a timely manner.
“This is only day four (of the loan application period),” U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, said. “We’re very early in the process.”
That optimism isn’t shared by all, however.
“It’s kind of turned into a mess,” said David Lewis, area director of the University of Georgia’s Small Business Development Center.
Last month, Congress approved the CARES Act, which is intended to assist businesses big and small, individual citizens, local governments and provide for short-term healthcare and education needs.
As far as small businesses go, banks are asked to lend first and await reimbursement from the federal Small Business Administration after an unknown amount of time, Lewis said.
Local banks are prioritizing existing customers, oftentimes due to self-imposed caps on lending, he said.
“Many banks have already hit them three, four days into this,” Lewis said.
Wells Fargo is one high-profile exception, as its cap on lending was not self-imposed.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, which imposed “an overall cap on the size of the firm’s balance sheet” in 2018 due to “widespread compliance and operational breakdowns,” announced Wednesday that it would ease the restrictions that put the cap in place, temporarily allowing the bank to lend greater sums to those seeking loans from the COVID-19 relief package.
Southeastern Bank senior vice president Brad Brown said his bank has received hundreds of loan applications in the last week ranging from $15,000 to $700,000-plus. It would not be unreasonable to expect requests for aid in the Golden Isles area to reach into the millions of dollars, Brown said.
“We are providing applications and the required documentation to our customers,” Brown said. “We had been providing information to non-customers, but due to an overwhelming response from our existing customers we’ve had to scale that back.”
Brown also said the Small Business Administration has not given banks all the details on how the process will work — when exactly the loans will be reimbursed, what banks’ responsibilities will be in collecting on the loans — leading some banks to hold back on giving out loans for fear of exposing themselves to financial risk.
That’s far from the only concern local officials have.
Brunswick Department of Economic Development Director Travis Stegall doesn’t think the money will last the month despite the seemingly large figure— $377 billion of the $2 trillion bill is dedicated to small businesses in the form of three loan programs.
In Glynn County alone, 4,970 businesses are registered and 2,851 have four employees or less, Stegall said.
“That 2,851 small businesses, that’s (roughly) 11,400 jobs right there,” Stegall said.
It’s a scene that will be familiar to businesses and banks all over the state and nation, Stegall explained.
“We won’t know until a couple of weeks from now who’s received any funds, who’s gotten approved and who’s not,” Stegall said. “I can tell you now that there are way more applications than the amount of money that’s in the till.”
Carter said it was evident the money would go fast, which was why the state encouraged businesses to apply for loans early.
Part of what makes the loans so attractive is they are forgivable, he said. Under the paycheck protection program, if the borrower spends the loan money only on the necessities — employee retention, bills, rent, etc. — for at least eight weeks the loan could be entirely forgiven.
The SBA is also offering CARES-backed economic injury disaster loans. Borrowers can request a $10,000 advance on the loan, which is also forgivable if the money is spent a certain way, Carter said.
The state is still accepting applications, he said, but has loaned $90 billion to small businesses so far with an estimated $100 billion in the process of going through banks to borrowers.
“I’ve been impressed. I don’t say that often of federal agencies,” Carter said.
He recognized questions raised by Brown and others, explaining that moving such a large amount of money quickly was bound to cause problems.
More funding is on the way in the form of an “addendum” to the CARES Act, Carter said, which itself is the third phase in the government’s attempt to mitigate the COVID-19 crisis.
“It won’t be part of a fourth phase. It will be phase 3.1 so to speak,” Carter said.
It may include some financial aid for cities under 500,000 residents, which the initial CARES package did not offer, he said. Carter’s district, the First Congressional District, has no cities that large, so it’s a great concern for him, he said.
Discussion is underway on a fourth phase, he said, but there’s no clear picture of what it’s going to look like. One suggestion was a massive infrastructure improvement bill to help jumpstart the U.S. economy when the health crisis passes.
“Before I vote to add on to what is now $2.5 trillion, I want to make sure what we’re doing is working,” Carter said.
Stegall said businesses could visit coastal-strong.com, a website set up by local economic and business development groups, for new information. UGA’s Small Business Development Center offers some information on relief programs at georgiasbdc.org.
For the paycheck protection program, Lewis said businesses will need payroll records for the past year to establish the maximum loan amount, which is 2.5 times a businesses’ average monthly payroll.
Some lenders may ask for other financial information like business and personal income tax returns and 941 payroll tax returns, he said.
For the initial economic injury disaster loan, Lewis said businesses will be asked to provide limited financial information, such as total sales, number of employees and the cost of goods sold in 2019.