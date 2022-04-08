A group of Glynn County residents are raising money and gathering supplies to aid the relief work in Bryan County, which suffered significant damage from a tornado on Tuesday.
As of Thursday, the Bryan County government had determined 18 homes were destroyed in the Pembroke area and seven county buildings damaged, including the jail, courthouse, administration building and Hendrix Park gym, said Bryan County spokesman Matthew Kent.
One fatality was linked directly to the tornado, Kent said, which was given an early classification of EF3.
Cameron Arnold, a Glynn County resident, said he heard about the destruction from friends and family in the area. The best way he could find to contribute was by assisting in gathering donations and supplies for a drive organized by Savannah Harley Davidson.
“I’ve got an uncle who’s a sheriff’s deputy up there, and he says this place is just demolished,” Arnold said.
Items in demand are, according to Bryan County Family Connection, a nonprofit affiliated with the county, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, shaving gel, razors, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, toothpaste, baby wipes, new towels and wash cloths, new socks, new underwear and diapers of all sizes, dog and cat food, bottles of water and non-perishable food items.
Arnold and others will gather at the old location of Golden Isles Harley Davidson, 153 Venture Drive off Perry Lane Road, at 9 a.m. Sunday to collect and load up supplies. They will leave at 11 a.m., heading up I-95 to the Savannah Harley Davidson. Transport is secured, he said, but, as a biker himself, Arnold invited any motorcycle groups that want to ride along.
“Right now I’ve got about 15 people who say they’re coming and I’m hoping for 20,” Cameron said. “We plan on kickstands up and getting out of that parking lot at 11 a.m.”
Arnold is also raising money for the effort. So far, he’s collected $845 through a network of friends and family.
“I would love to break the $1,000 dollar mark and get this thing going,” Arnold said.
He’ll take cash at the Sunday drop off, or via Venmo or Cashapp at @cameronarnold7550 and Arnold7550, respectively.
Donations can also be made directly to the local government’s recovery efforts via Bryan County Family Connection, a nonprofit affiliated with the county, said Kent.
For more information, visit facebook.com/bryancountyfamilyconnection.
United Way of the Coastal Empire is also collecting donations, for more information text “HelpToday” to 40403 or visit uwce.org.