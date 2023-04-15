Brunswick native Delores Polite has spent a lot of the last 50 or so years making sure that future generations remember the lives of her ancestors.
Recently, she’s seen real progress in her efforts to preserve three historic Black cemeteries which she believes date back to the times of slavery — Broadfield Cemetery, Freedom’s Rest and one she believes is on the grounds of New Hope Plantation.
The three are far from the only ones in Glynn County, and she says more are either forgotten or unrecorded.
“There’s a lot of graveyards known and unknown. It’s part of American history, part of Georgia history, part of the Southeast’s history,” Polite told The News on Friday. “We’re here. We were trafficked here from Africa and we worked the rice fields. The most decent thing any society can do is honor their final resting places.”
Polite will be speaking on historical preservation at a cleanup event in Upper Mill Cemetery in Darien, 1201 New River Road, at noon on Thursday. She’ll be joining other preservationists and residents for the cleanup as well. Attendees will learn about the tools and techniques of preservation and archeology.
Broadfield, Freedom’s Rest and New Hope are located in north Glynn County. The existence of Broadfield and Freedom’s Rest is not in doubt. They can be found at either end of Petersville Road, just off Ga. 99.
Broadfield Cemetery is on land owned by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and is part of the Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Historic Site, says Bill Giles, site manager at the park. It’s also not in any shape for the visiting public, and he advises against taking a risk by going there.
The DNR recently cleaned up Broadfield and soon plans to survey its boundaries and fence it off, said Aimee Bouzigard, an archeologist with DNR. When the resources are available, she says the DNR will also have an archeological evaluation conducted on the site to pinpoint and date every grave.
“There are some graves there dated in the late 1800s, so they would have been born into slavery. We think enslaved individuals were buried there prior to that. They just didn’t mark graves back then,” Giles said.
Freedom’s Rest, located at the south end of Petersville Road, was blocked off by Glynn County for a long time, said Polite, but it has since been opened to the public.
In her research of the cemetery, Bouzigard said it’s actually the site of graves that were relocated when Naval Air Station Glynco, now the site of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, was constructed in the 1940s.
In the late 1990s, the whole parcel was surveyed because the property owner at the time wanted to plat a subdivision. Because of the wetlands on the land, that required an Army Corps of Engineers permit, which in turn called for an intensive archeological survey, she said. That turned up evidence of the graves, as did a county record search conducted at the time.
Polite has family buried at both, Freedom’s Rest and Broadfield, she says. She’s not a fan of the DNR’s plans to gate the Broadfield Cemetery. She feels they should be open to the public, especially descendants.
The graveyard at New Hope is harder to pin down. There’s not much physical or recorded evidence of it, says landowner Fred Barber.
Barber recently got plans approved by the county to use the 1,039-acre tract for a movie studio, marshland study and preservation and light-to-medium residential development.
Glynn County Commissioner Allen Booker took Barber to task at a recent meeting for a perceived lack of effort to locate the graves. Barber told The News that he’s looked and researched but found nothing. He told the county commission, “If we find a grave we’ll fence it.”
“I haven’t told anyone no. I haven’t ignored a call. We’ve been out to the property several times,” Barber told The News on Friday.
He researched the land several centuries back and even located the original grant from the British Crown bestowing the land to settlers. He’s tried going through the state’s African American Historical Preservation Network and speaking with locals who would have memories or stories they were told about the cemetery.
Articles published in The News in 1976 and 1977 say a Glynn County Superior Court judge halted development at New Hope based on reports that there was a slave graveyard on the grounds. Coverage ends after the developer later divested interest in the land and the Coastal Georgia Historical Society expressed an interest in preserving it but did not formally designate a cemetery on the tract.
That’s not to say Barber is done trying. He plans to meet with Polite and others on Thursday after the cleanup at Upper Mill to take another look.
Polite is convinced it’s there. If it can’t be located, however, Barber said he’s prepared to offer a compromise in the form of a park on the New Hope property commemorating the graveyard.
“This wouldn’t be an issue if they’d kept the graveyards up like they kept the plantations up,” Polite said.