Mountain bike trails don’t immediately spring to mind when one thinks of the flat terrain of the Golden Isles, but local cycling enthusiasts hope to change that.
Robert McDonald, Wade Denton and Brett White, among many other volunteers from Glynn Academy and Brunswick High ROTC programs, local girl scouts and civic groups, have spent the last few months tidying up 3.55 miles of trails in Blythe Island Regional Park, picking up close to two tons of litter in the process.
At around 1,100 acres, the park offers a lot of attractions for a wide variety of interests, but cycling is one of those that’s been largely left out in the Golden Isles, McDonald said. After founding Brunswick Bicycle Hub, he and others have worked to change that.
The group believes the Golden Isles could easily be a major destination for bicycling, a hobby that was large and growing before the pandemic but has since exploded as Americans look for outdoor activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McDonald said the effort to introduce a regular bike tour of murals in the downtown Brunswick area, pushing for public BMX tracks, supporting major trail programs like the East Coast Greenway and now clearing a mountain bike trail on Blythe Island are all intended to bring more attention to Glynn County as a destination.
“This needs to be a stopping point,” said Denton, a St. Simons Island resident and former chef.
It’s got plenty of potential not just for those looking to exercise on the paths on St. Simons and Jekyll islands, he added. The wooded trail on Blythe Island and the abundant public land for things like BMX tracks — which can attract large tournaments to boost the economy — prove that.
McDonald’s interest in bringing more bicycle amenities to the Isles sprang out of a love of BMX. Being close to a popular place for bikers like Jacksonville, McDonald said it would not be hard to capitalize on that by building a BMX track.
That project has since taken a back seat to other endeavors while he works with potential investors, but the area around Mount Blythe — a tall hill in the park around which the bike paths pass — would be a great place to build a jump line and pump track for BMX bikes in the meantime, he said.
Eventually, McDonald said he hopes to have all bike-related amenities in the park centralized on Mount Blythe. It’s relatively undeveloped, and the land around it would be ideal for another project he’s working on.
As with the initiative to build three new bridges on the wooded mountain bike trail, he plans to handle the project with volunteers and donations to save taxpayer money.
“We’re really hoping to incorporate as much as we can,” McDonald said.
None of the propositions would require cutting down any trees, McDonald explained. In fact, leaving the trees along and incorporating them into the track would keep that part of the park green while enhancing the bike trail.
The Blythe Island Regional Park Advisory Board is behind the initiative, said Recreation and Parks Director Lisa Gurganus.
The holdup, according to McDonald, is at higher levels of government. He was told that speaking with the District 1 representative on the Glynn County Commission would be the best way to move the whole thing along, but McDonald said he had not received a response.