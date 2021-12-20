Volunteers worked from the unseasonably warm South to the snowy north Saturday to place 2.5 million wreaths at the headstones of veterans across the country.
Of those, 297 rings of balsam fir with red Christmas bows were placed at historic Oak Grove Cemetery and others in Glynn County, said Marcie Jones, who coordinated local participation for the Oak Grove Cemetery Society.
A solemn noon ceremony marked Oak Grove’s second consecutive year of participation in a program that has grown exponentially since 1992 when a single truck delivered wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery for placement. This year, 525 trucks delivered loads of wreaths to 3,316 locations around the country for placement by more than 2 million volunteers, a third of them children, Wreaths Across America said.
In his opening remarks, U.S. Marine 1st Sgt. Billeetae Johnston said the delivery of the wreaths to Arlington has become the U.S. capital’s largest parade to honor veterans. He noted that citizens have left the safety of their American homes to fight for the security and safety of the world and that Saturday’s ceremony was to say “thank you, and we are honored to have known you.”
In his address, retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Lafratta thanked the families for standing and supporting members of the military.”
“Otherwise, they would not have been able to serve at their best,’’ he said.
American service members have always been willing to lay down their lives for others’ liberty and pursuit of happiness, Lafratta said.
“They raised their right hands to assure we can live in peace and harmony,’’ he said.
The Glynn Academy Marine Corps Junior ROTC presented the colors for the event and provided a sword team to honor the ceremonial placing of wreaths in honor of veterans of the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and POWs and MIAs.
Gold Star mother Mary Jo Abbott Holland placed the first wreath for the Army. Her son, Army Specialist Christopher J. Holland, 26, died in Baghdad on Dec. 17, 2003, when he was struck by small arms fire in an ambush.
After the ceremony, volunteers fanned out across the cemetery and placed wreaths on veterans’ graves. Jones said she had no shortage of volunteers with 90 calling and offering to participate.
Wreaths that were left over would be placed at Greenwood and Palmetto cemeteries, Jones said.
After most of the headstones had been covered, Sue Spann found the grave of Edward J. Harvey in a far corner of the cemetery. After placing a wreath, Spann crossed herself, folded her hands and said, “Thank you for your service. I’ll see you up there.”