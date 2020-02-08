Veterans groups are excited about the new veterans memorial park under development along U.S. 341 just north of downtown Brunswick.
The Glynn County Commission budgeted $1.5 million for the park in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016. The actual cost came in well over that amount, but the commission decided it was worth the extra expense.
Bennie Williams, chair of the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles, called the park a “dream come true.”
It will be a big improvement over the county’s current veterans monument on G Street, said veteran Nick Hart.
Those attending Memorial Day ceremonies at the G Street monument usually have to stand in the road due to the way the memorials are situated.
“You know what we called it? The ceremony on the sidewalk,” Hart said.
The new location will include three important features essential to ceremonies that the memorial on G Street lacks, Williams said.
“You need time, chairs and space, and we didn’t have any of that,” Williams said. “It’s been a long time coming but will be longer serving.”
Hart especially likes the phrase adorning the entry to the new park, which reads “all gave some — some gave all.” He was a big proponent of including the acknowledgement, saying it expressed all that needed to be said about the park and the proposed memorial.
“For those who haven’t taken the time to go and look, I’d tell them to go down there to J Street to the archway. That kind of tells it all,” said Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman, a veteran who worked on the park’s general design as a member of the its planning committee.
The park will be a positive addition and serve as something of a gateway into downtown Brunswick for those arriving via U.S. 341, he said.
Len Taylor, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2588, said he’s glad the county is finally getting around to completing the park.
“If they can do that, it will make everybody very, very happy, because they were supposed to have it done years ago,” Taylor said. “But because of SPLOST, they had to wait for the money to come in.”
He also gave an “attaboy” to Mike Browning, chairman of the Glynn County Commission. Browning, Coleman and Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, all veterans, supported efforts to build the park.
“We needed a new place, something that’s really first-class,” Browning said. “I’m just grateful for the community that supported us in this.”
Harvey called the park a “game-changer” for the city and an asset to downtown Brunswick.
While most veteran memorials include the five primary branches of the U.S. Military, Glynn County’s park will contain a monument to the U.S. Merchant Marine as well in recognition of the important work the Port of Brunswick and shipyards played in World War II. Nearly 100 Liberty ships were built and launched from the port during the war.
Not all memorials include the Merchant Marine, Williams said.
Glynn County Public Works Director Dave Austin said the county expects to complete the park by late April or early May, in time to hold a ribbon- cutting ceremony before Memorial Day.
In the meantime, Harvey said he will work hard to stay in the same shape his old uniform is in.
Not everyone plans to do that.
“I couldn’t fit into my uniform any more than I could get to the moon,” Hart joked.