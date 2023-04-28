Steve Mendez has returned to the Golden Isles after making a trip Tuesday to the state capital for a bill signing ceremony to help Georgia’s veterans.
Mendez, who is on the board of the state Department of Veterans Service, joined Gov. Brian Kemp when he signed three pieces of legislation designed to help veterans.
All three pieces of legislation were unanimously approved by the General Assembly, Mendez said.
“It’s a very fulfilling duty,” he said.
Senate Bill 21 makes needed changes to the Georgia Veterans Services Foundation to better mobilize its resources to benefit those it serves.
House Bill 175 includes provisions supported by the state Department of Veterans Service by removing burdensome requirements to disabled veterans. The bill also supports the creation of a specialty license plate for retired Georgia National Guard and retired active duty Reserve members.
House Bill 414 establishes a mental health support program grant for veterans and their families.
Mendez said the Department of Veterans Service Board meets at least once a month in Atlanta.
His department helped craft the legislation the governor signed into law at the ceremony.
Georgia has the nation’s fifth-largest number of retired military veterans, which Mendez said makes the department’s role important.
“We give our input into the legislation,” he said. “Everything gets good bipartisan support.”