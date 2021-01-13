The VA outpatient clinic in St. Marys may have the coronavirus vaccine by Friday and begin scheduling veterans for a shot, but the Brunswick clinic still has no way to store the vaccine under the required extremely cold conditions, officials said.
Veterans should not contact the two clinics to try to schedule vaccinations because the VA itself will send out notifications, according to the Carl Vinson Medical Center in Dublin, which administers the Brunswick clinic, and the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System in Gainesville, Fla., which oversees the St. Marys clinic.
“Our VA care teams will actively reach out to eligible veterans [older than 75] to schedule vaccinations,’’ said Justina L. Wells, chief of communications at the Gainesville VA Medical Center. “All vaccinations will be by appointment only. There is no need for veterans to preregister, call or come by the facility to sign up.”
The same will be true in Brunswick once the VA solves the problem of the lack of cold storage for the vaccine, said Scott A. Whittington, chief of communications at Carl Vinson.
Carl Vinson received an initial allotment of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 22 and within hours began administering it to high-risk veterans and staff, Whittington said.
As of Monday, the Dublin VA facility had given more than 1,000 shots of the vaccine, he said.
Veterans living in long term care facilities, such as the one in Dublin, are considered to be at the highest risk, the VA said.
Those at the greatest risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19 and of spreading the virus to others are given priority for the vaccine under Centers for Disease Control Guidelines.
The VA is working on solutions that will allow it to distribute the vaccine at Brunswick but could not say how soon, Whittington said.
Veterans with other questions may find answers at the website .https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.