Local Troy site to host open house event
Troy University’s Brunswick location will host an Open House on Thursday as part of a worldwide event to assist prospective students in the areas of admissions and academic strategy for career development.
During the event, advisers will be on hand to help prospective students choose a major and to answer questions about financial aid and credit transfers.
The event at the Brunswick site, located at 664 Scranton Road, Suite 207, will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and include refreshments, a tour of the site and the opportunity to meet staff and faculty.
Application fees will be waived for those who apply for admission to Troy during the Worldwide Open House event at a location or online on Thursday.
Prospective students also may view a virtual open house session at their convenience on Thursday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Those wishing to participate, either in person or online, can register online at troy.edu/openhouse or contact the Brunswick location at 912-262-2500.