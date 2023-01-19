Gage, a tech platform created in the Golden Isles, went national Wednesday.
Gage, a tech platform created in the Golden Isles, went national Wednesday.
Local businessman Justin Henshaw at the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce meeting announced 200 businesses are on the waiting list to enroll in the program.
Gage uses an app that enables employers to communicate with each other in ways that encourage positive growth in the workplace.
Henshaw said he wanted to create an employee recognition program as a way to create an environment where employees get recognition for workplace performance.
“The message behind Gage is different,” Henshaw said. “The common misconception is we’re pro business. We’re actually pro employee.”
The app enables employers to identify the employees who perform well in the workplace and to give them the recognition they deserve. Employees get scores that measure how employable they are.
If the Gage app grows the way Henshaw envisions, the score will be as universal as a credit score that can be taken from workplace to workplace. A high Gage score identifies employees with the most desirable characteristics and makes them ideal candidates if they have a high score and they apply for a job at another business using the Gage app.
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson spoke before the chamber board in his capacity of his day job as a public affairs officer for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.
One priority for the Golden Isles and surrounding areas is seek opportunities to compete for jobs that will be needed to support the KIA plant in Bryan County currently under construction.
Another issue the state chamber wants to address is the need for affordable workforce housing, an issue across Georgia.
“What matters to us is affordability,” Johnson said.
State chamber officials want to ensure every military base in Georgia is protected from closure and to make sure the state is open for businesses for all veterans.
Ralph Staffins III, president and CEO of the local chamber, said the No, 1 issue a group of business leaders and elected officials plan to bring to Atlanta on Feb. 20-22 when they meet with state legislators and appointed officials is funding to support the planned $16 million expansion of the nursing program at the College of Coastal Georgia.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the times of 20% to 30% growth in tourism enjoyed the past two years in Glynn County are over. The county did see a 2% gain in November over the same month in 2021.
“The goal is to sustain that 40% growth over the last two years,” he said.
The average daily rate for accommodations is 7% higher over the past six months. The average cost of a room in the Golden isles is $370, he said.
