A local teacher will be the benefactor of a $450 donation to purchase school supplies, thanks to an annual voting campaign offered by Sonic Drive-In restaurant.

Sonic partners each year with the nonprofit DonorsChoose to offer a Limeades for Learning Fall Voting Campaign. The year, the campaign donated $1 million to public school teacher projects that received the most votes from fans across the country.

For four weeks, supporters voted for their favorite projects to determine which received a portion of the brand’s weekly funding for learning materials.

Since launching the Limeades for Learning initiative in 2009, Sonic has donated more than $20 million and supported over 35,000 classrooms, providing funding for necessary learning materials requested by teachers in partnership with DonorsChoose, according to a press release.

“Sonic has been a longtime supporter of education. For more than a decade, we have been committed to helping teachers gain access to essential learning materials,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer of Sonic Drive-In. “Through this year’s Limeades for Learning Fall Voting campaign, we’ve made a meaningful impact for 846 teachers, all thanks to our fans, who voted for innovative projects in their community to strengthen learning environments.”

