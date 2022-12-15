Local and state election officials are in a mood to change the structure of Georgia’s runoff elections.
Runoff elections are triggered when a candidate fails to get more than 50% of the vote in a race. The most high-profile runoff this year involved the race for the U.S. Senate, in which neither incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker garnered more than half the vote.
After one week of early voting and a 12-hour runoff election day, Warnock won the statewide race.
Glynn County’s Board of Elections discussed the issue on Tuesday with Elections and Registration Director Chris Channell.
Runoff elections can be costly, Channell told The News on Wednesday. The local elections office has yet to determine the exact cost of the runoff earlier this month, but he estimated it at around $52,000.
“The current system is hard on the poll workers, it’s costly, it’s hard on the voters because you have the shortened time to get in and vote,” Channell said. “If you extend it any further to give more weeks to vote, then you’ve got the issue of the federal laws reopening the registration roll (for federal elections).”
That opens the door to issues the local board had to deal with before election reform was passed by the state legislature in 2021 — some people registering to vote in federal elections but not being able to register for state or local elections.
“You’re also getting further into the Christmas season, when people will be more tuned out of politics and less likely to turn out,” Channell said.
Channell provided the board with some alternatives on Tuesday. He sees the mostly likely options to be ranked-choice voting or plurality voting. Under a plurality system, the candidate with the most votes wins without having to meet the 50%-plus-one threshold.
Under a ranked-choice system, voters assign a rank to each candidate on the ballot, Channell told the board. The winner is the one with the most first-choice votes. If no one wins a simple majority, the lowest vote-getter is eliminated. Anyone who listed that candidate as their first choice now has their vote assigned to their second choice and the votes are recalculated. This continues until one candidate has a 50%-plus-one vote.
A third option — by far the least popular for local officials — is extending the time between a general election and a runoff.
“I’m in favor of doing something, but we have to assess all the alternatives,” said board Chairwoman Patricia Featherstone. “I hope somebody takes this one and really thinks through it. The way it is, it’s really broken.”
The cost to run an election, along with the wear and tear on equipment and people, is not sustainable, she said. Currently, it’s not an issue at the top of many minds, but the board is preparing for an uphill battle to make it a legislative priority for the state General Assembly.
They have the support of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who issued a statement on Wednesday calling for the elimination of runoff elections.
“Georgia is one of the only states in the country with a general election runoff,” Raffensperger said. “We’re also one of the only states that always seems to have a runoff. I’m calling on the General Assembly to visit the topic of the general election runoff and consider reforms.”
Georgia’s 2022 midterms shattered previous turnout records, with more than 3.5 million people casting a ballot across the state. In Glynn County, turnout exceeded 30,000 votes for a little over 51% turnout.
Raffensperger called on the legislature to pick up the issue during the 2023 session, which begins in January.
Some legislators are not sold on the need for such drastic reform.
A ranked-choice system is likely the best alternative to Georgia’s runoff elections, but state Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, says adopting it would have far greater consequences than simply eliminating one election.
“There’s a lot more to ranked-choice than you see on the surface. Once established parties realize that, they may not be in favor of it,” DeLoach said.
For starters, it gives candidates outside the Republican and Democratic parties a better shot at winning. He said many refrain from voting for a third party candidate due to the belief that they’re throwing their vote away and risking the candidate from a party they like even less taking the win.
Under the ranked-choice system, a lot of voters are likely to choose a third party candidate knowing they can pick a Republican or Democrat as their second choice.
“You aren’t just changing the runoff, you’re changing the whole dynamics of the runoff system in the state,” DeLoach said. “If you’re a Libertarian, you would be delighted with ranked-choice because it lets people vote for your candidate, which means the Libertarians are going to get a lot more votes.”
It’s either that or nothing for DeLoach, senior member of Glynn County’s state delegation. He was intimately involved in writing the election reforms the legislature passed in 2021. He’s got a solid grasp on the issue and fails to see a better alternative.
“The suggestion that we add more time to the runoff is a nonstarter to me,” DeLoach said. “Four weeks is plenty of time. Every single person who really wants to vote has numerous opportunities. That shorter early voting cycle doesn’t keep anyone from voting.”
A plurality system gets an outright “no” from him. DeLoach said there’s too much incentive to play political games — like one party propping up candidates on the other side to split the vote.
He’s not entirely opposed to the idea of reforming runoff elections but would prefer to do so as part of a broader amendment to the state’s voting laws.
He’s aware of the Glynn County Election Board’s concerns regarding the ratio of voting machines to voters. Channell says the state requires smaller counties like Glynn to keep far too many on hand. If the issue comes up during the legislative session, DeLoach would prefer to address it as one part of a package of tweaks to elections.
Rep.-elect Rick Townsend and Sen.-elect Mike Hodges, both St. Simons Island Republicans who will take office in January, want more time to study the issue. Right now, Hodges has few complaints about the current runoff structure. Townsend, on the other hand, has given some thought to alternatives.
“I’m learning more about the ranked process,” Townsend said. “We talked about it at the bi-annual (training for legislators in Athens), the different options. They had a lengthy discussion there.”