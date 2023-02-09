Local, state economy expected to weather 2023 recession well

The national recession economists are predicting in 2023 is likely to hit the rest of the state harder than it will the Golden Isles based on predictions presented Wednesday at the 40th Annual University of Georgia Economic Outlook Luncheon on Jekyll Island.
Don Mathews, director of the Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies at College of Coastal Georgia, said there is reason to be “bullish” on the economy of the Golden Isles for two main reasons.
First, the recovery from the COVID 19 pandemic has been remarkable, Mathews told the crowd of hundreds at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. Although the Golden Isles’ economy is heavily concentrated in hospitality and tourism, that particular sector remains incredibly strong, he said. Bed tax collections in fiscal year 2021-2022 increased by 29.2% to $11.08 million from $8.5 million in fiscal year 2020-2022.
While that level of growth may not be attainable every year, it has produced a healthy job market that employed 9,017 people in Glynn County in the second quarter of 2022. That is 144 more jobs than the pre-pandemic count of 8,873 jobs in the second quarter of 2019.
The second reason to be hopeful is the wave of entrepreneurship Mathews said is washing over the Isles.
“There is a spirit and culture of entrepreneurship that has been building in the community for some years,” Mathews said. “It is taking hold and it is much bigger than we think it is, and it is going to take off.”
He touted the Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship at College of Coastal Georgia, which opened in 2021, as being a leader in growing that wave. The Lucas Center has helped Brunswick earn national distinction as a great place for entrepreneurs, he said, and will host a statewide innovation consortium this year because people want to see what is happening locally to support and encourage entrepreneurship.
“This is a reason to be bullish,” Mathews said.
But challenges still exist, he said. While the job market is strong in most sectors and unemployment in Glynn County was at just 2.6% in December 2022, the labor force is not growing at the same rate as the population. The overall population grew 13.2% between 2006 and 2021, but the labor force locally shrunk by 1.9% during the sane timeframe.
In 2006, more than 53%t of the local population was in the labor force. In 2021, the most recent numbers available, that had shrunk to just 46% of the population in the labor force, Mathews said.
Affordable housing is another local challenge, he said. New construction has shrunk to just 8.7 new housing starts per 1,000 households nationally from 25.1 that were started per 1,000 households between 1959-1979.
“This has been years, if not decades, in the making,” Mathews said.
To reverse it, more new construction must happen to meet demand, he said, which will also likely take years.
Housing and real estate are likely to be affected more than other economic sectors statewide by the recession predicted in 2023 by Ben Ayers, dean of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business, which presented the luncheon on Wednesday.
“A recession is not inevitable, but it would take near-perfect monetary policy to avoid one,” Ayers said.
He is predicting about a 75% chance that the national economy shrinks in 2023, but it won’t be as drastic as in recent recessions. Nationally he is predicting a .7% decline in GDP. Statewide, he believes a .2% decline in GDP is more likely.
The softer blow to the state economy will be thanks in large part to the strong economic development efforts that have produced and continue to bring thousands of new jobs to Georgia, Ayers said. He thinks there will be about a .1% increase in jobs statewide versus a .5% decrease nationally.
In the housing market, Ayers expects home prices to fall by 12% in 2023, but this comes on the heels of a 46% increase in home prices statewide since the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic in 2020.
“We do not expect a repeat of the housing bust,” Ayers said.
A lack of supply of available homes after years of “underbuilding” and a slowdown in the number of people buying homes to flip during the post-pandemic housing boom means prices will not tank as they did in the Great Recession, Ayers said. He predicts new home construction will rebound as the economy begins to recover from recession later this year.
Ayers also expects the 2023 recession to be “mild and short,” a bit of good news, he said, as the Federal Reserve continues to try and slow down the economy to offset record inflation. Ayers said the Fed will likely moderate its approach to monetary policy in 2023 and settle for 3% inflation.
“If we’re correct, the recession will last only about six months,” Ayers said.