Local, state economy expected to weather 2023 recession well

Don Mathews, right, director of the Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies at College of Coastal Georgia, speaks to a crowd of hundreds Wednesday at the Jekyll Island Convention Center during the UGA Economic Outlook Luncheon as Ben Ayers, dean of UGA’s Terry College of Business, looks on.

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick New

The national recession economists are predicting in 2023 is likely to hit the rest of the state harder than it will the Golden Isles based on predictions presented Wednesday at the 40th Annual University of Georgia Economic Outlook Luncheon on Jekyll Island.

Don Mathews, director of the Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies at College of Coastal Georgia, said there is reason to be “bullish” on the economy of the Golden Isles for two main reasons.

