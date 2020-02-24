It’s “business as usual” for scout groups across the Golden Isles after the national Boy Scouts of America organization announced its decision to file for bankruptcy Tuesday.
The organization said it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the face of lawsuits from individuals claiming to have suffered sexual abuse while in the program.
Filing for bankruptcy will allow the Boy Scouts to “equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come,” the national organization said.
Coastal Georgia Council Chief Executive Officer Clif Morris said the problems of the national organization will not impact local groups.
“Coastal Georgia Council has not filed for bankruptcy,” Morris said in a recently released statement. “Meetings and activities, district and council events, other scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local Scouting experience.”
The council covers Glynn, McIntosh, Brantley, Charlton, Ware, Pierce and Camden counties, and includes more than 6,000 scouts and leaders in 12 Cub Scout packs, nine Boy Scout troops, three Explorer posts and one Sea Scout ship, said Foster Hayes, coastal district executive.
Five packs and four troops totaling 404 scouts are located in Glynn County.
Everything is pretty much the same for local scouting groups, said Swen Knight, a leader in both Pack 227 on St. Simons Island and Sea Scouts Ship 214.
One exception is an increase in the groups’ insurance fee, which he linked to the bankruptcy.
“The big catch is, when the kids join earlier in the year they pay a set fee and the pack has had to absorb the extra fee,” Knight said.
Other volunteer scout leaders don’t anticipate any changes either.
“We don’t see any effects of that at the unit level,” said Jeff Doke, cubmaster of Pack 224 in Brunswick. “And that’s basically because the national organization, anything that happens with them takes a while to trickle down to us.”
The Coastal Georgia Council and the troops and packs within it are separate legal entities, he explained.
Brunswick Boy Scout Troop 204’s assistant scoutmaster, former Brunswick Mayor Brad Brown, concurred.
“I don’t see it affecting us at all,” Brown said.
Brown didn’t call into question the validity of accusations made in regards to sexual misconduct in the program but said the timing seemed convenient. Brown said he felt it was an attack on an American institution, much in the same vein as attacks on the county’s federal form of government and capitalistic economy,
“It’s unfortunate,” Brown said. “It’s just a continual attack we see on the foundations of our nation. Whether they’re justified or unjustified, it’s just odd how it’s all come out.”
Steve Bristol, scoutmaster of Troop 248 on St. Simons Island, declined to give his opinion on the matter, though he noted it’s been a long time coming.
“Everyone saw it was probably going to happen on the national level eventually,” Bristol said.
While he doesn’t expect any changes to result from the bankruptcy, Cub Scout Pack 248 Cubmaster Chris Mannahan highlighted efforts the Boy Scouts of America has made to improve safety during his time in the program.
“The scouting organization now does a lot of training and background checking so it’s definitely changed that level of it,” Mannahan said.
Knight and Doke also noted the precautions groups take to keep children safe, such as required youth protection training and making sure more than one adult leader is always present.
“We just keep doing what we do, and that’s trying to make a program that’s fun and give them amazing memories they’ll have for life,” Doke said.