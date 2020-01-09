State School Superintendent Richard Woods recently released the 2019-2020 lists of Distinguished Schools and Reward Schools, which recognize some of the best public schools in the state.
C.B. Greer, Satilla Marsh and St. Simons elementary schools are among 87 public schools in Georgia to be named to the Distinguished Schools list, which places them in the highest-performing 5 percent Title I schools in the state when ranked according to the schools’ most recent CCRPI scores.
Golden Isles and Sterling elementary schools were recognized as Reward Schools and are two of approximately 86 schools that represent the top 5 percent of Title I schools making the greatest improvements. In order to receive this distinction, Title I schools have to maintain the performance of their economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities and English learners.
“To have five schools recognized from Glynn County Schools is certainly a testament to the hard work of their staff, students, parents and community,” said Virgil Cole, superintendent of Glynn County Schools. “What makes this recognition extra special is that these designations provide a tip-of-the-hat to outstanding success and gains in the face of difficult challenges. I am extremely proud of these schools.”
Each Georgia school named as Title I Distinguished and Reward schools receives a reward certificate, a recognition flag and a listing on the Title I website. The two schools recognized as Georgia’s National Distinguished Schools will receive $20,000 from state Title I funds to facilitate travel to the NAESPA National Conference to participate in the National Distinguished School Recognition Ceremony.
Greer, Satilla Marsh and St. Simons elementary schools will be eligible to apply for the National Title I Distinguished School recognition next school year.
“While we are focused on continuous improvement for all schools, it’s also essential that we recognize when schools are doing well,” Woods said. “These schools are overcoming barriers, meeting challenges and producing great gains for their students. I commend the school leaders, teachers, parents and communities in our 2019-20 Distinguished and Reward Schools who are opening up opportunities for their students.”
