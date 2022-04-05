The Georgia Department of Education recently announced numerous honors for schools and students across the state, including in Glynn County.
Glynn Academy has been recognized again for high achievement in student success and is among 88 other schools in Georgia to be named a 2022 Advanced Placement (AP) Honor School.
Two Brunswick High School seniors were named 2022 Georgia Scholars.
Glynn Academy was named an AP School of Distinction, AP STEM School and AP STEM Achievement School, as well as an AP Expansion School for the first time in the school’s history. AP student participation at GA has grown by at least 25% from May 2020 to May 2021, and a minimum of 25 students tested in May 2020.
“This honor reflects our students’ desire to challenge themselves but also emphasizes the enriching environments that have been created for our students to thrive,” said Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools. “It is a true testament to the hard work of our teachers and their efforts to provide high-quality opportunities for our students.”
AP Schools of Distinction are schools with at least 20% of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
AP STEM Achievement Schools are those with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses and at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
“We are committed to expanding opportunities for Georgia students, including in advanced and accelerated coursework,” said Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods. “I offer my sincere congratulations to each of this year’s AP Honor Schools and thank each teacher, student and school leader who worked hard to create strong AP opportunities in these 88 Georgia schools.”
The Georgia Department of Education’s annual list is comprised of eight categories based on the results of 2021 AP courses and exams: AP Access and Support Schools, AP Challenge Schools, AP Schools of Distinction, AP Expansion Schools, AP Humanities Schools, AP Humanities Achievement Schools, AP STEM Schools, and AP STEM Achievement Schools.
Woods also recently announced that 216 graduating seniors from across the state have been recognized as 2022 Georgia Scholars.
Brunswick High seniors Liam Nunn and Keon Shaw were among those honored.
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life. Students eligible for Georgia Scholar recognition are high school seniors who exhibit excellence in all phases of school life, in community activities and at home.
Georgia Scholars are students who have carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school, who performed excellently in all courses, and who successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities. They have also assumed active roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.
“I offer my sincere congratulations to the 2022 Georgia Scholar honorees,” Woods said. “These students have worked hard, become leaders in their schools and communities, and taken advantage of the opportunities offered in Georgia public schools. I wish them well as they embark on their next steps after high school and know they’ll continue to make us all proud.”
Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for their diploma.