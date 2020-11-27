The terms of two St. Marys City Council members may be extended because of a decision by state officials regarding runoff elections.
Local municipal runoffs were initially scheduled for Dec. 1, but the Georgia Secretary of State’s office dediced to move all local runoffs to coincide with the two U.S. Senate runoffs on Jan. 5.
St. Marys Mayor John Morrissey said the decision was made to ensure there was no confusion among voters when they show up to the polls.
He said city council members still have to decide whether to hold their regularly scheduled meeting on the first Monday of January or wait until after the runoff the following day since two of the six council seats are still undecided.
Morrissey said he may suggest delaying the first council meeting of the year until after the runoff election.
If council members choose to hold a meeting as scheduled on Jan. 4, incumbent Linda Williams, who chose not to seek another term in office, and Allen Rassi, an incumbent in a runoff with challenger Cody Smith, could conceivably be eligible to vote on city business.
Rassi, who got 49 percent of the vote in the Nov. 3 general election, will face Cody Smith, who got 29 percent of the vote in a three-candidate race.
A runoff for Williams’ seat will also be held between Nathan Floyd, who got 44 percent of the vote in the general election, and Lisa James, who got 32 percent of the vote in the three-candidate race for the Post 6 seat.
Morrissey said the city attorney is still reviewing state law to determine who could participate in a meeting if one is held Jan. 4.
Camden County Elections Supervisor Shannon Nettles said she was relieved the local runoff was rescheduled because her office will begin a recount of the Nov. 3 elections beginning Monday that will take several days to complete.
Early voting for the January runoff will be held at two locations beginning Dec. 14. Nettles said she expects many voters will show up to the polls or cast their votes by mail.
“I do think we’ll have a big turnout,” she said. “We’re getting lots of requests.”
A race for Georgia Public Service Commission will also be on the runoff ballot.