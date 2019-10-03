An idea planted locally sprung forth and bore fruit, to the tune of $289,000, and now that money is helping to enhance sustainable agriculture in Puerto Rico, where recovery from Hurricane Maria is still woefully behind.
The project started with an idea by St. Simons Island Rotary Club member Leslie Mattingly who, with husband former ambassador and U.S. Sen. Mack Mattingly, have extensive connections on the island and friends in need. With so much of Puerto Rico’s food supply imported rather than grown locally, and with the damage to the ports, the need was there.
With encouragement from Rotary leadership, Mattingly sought a global Rotary grant to pursue an agriculture project.
“St. Simons Rotary has a strong tradition of initiating and supporting global grants in areas such as Uganda, India and Brazil,” outgoing club President Te Turner said in a statement. “This project in Puerto Rico builds on our experience and commitments.”
The effort’s been some time in coming. In early 2018, Halyard’s owner Dave Snyder donated his restaurant’s time, food and labor for a dinner fundraiser that provided the starting money. Funds then came in through Rotary clubs and districts throughout the United States. The Rotary International Foundation sent an inspector to check out the situation on the ground, from small gardens to distribution centers.
Rotary also teamed up with Para la Naturaleza, a decades-old Puerto Rican environmental advocacy group which works on sustainability projects.
“Here we have a partner working all across Puerto Rico, with massive infrastructure, technology capabilities and a sophistication level that guarantees the project will be a success,” Mattingly said.
Among the goals of the project is to go about training, educating and mentoring resident farmers and others along the supply chain of good nutrition, aspects of cooking fresh produce, setting up farmers’ markets, and logistics to supply stores and restaurants. Part of the idea is for farmers to train other farmers as the effort grows and the years roll along.