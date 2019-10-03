rotary

Before grant approval, a Rotary International representative met with established Puerto Rican farmers to discuss expanding mass-planting techniques to other smaller growers.

 Provided photo

An idea planted locally sprung forth and bore fruit, to the tune of $289,000, and now that money is helping to enhance sustainable agriculture in Puerto Rico, where recovery from Hurricane Maria is still woefully behind.

The project started with an idea by St. Simons Island Rotary Club member Leslie Mattingly who, with husband former ambassador and U.S. Sen. Mack Mattingly, have extensive connections on the island and friends in need. With so much of Puerto Rico’s food supply imported rather than grown locally, and with the damage to the ports, the need was there.

With encouragement from Rotary leadership, Mattingly sought a global Rotary grant to pursue an agriculture project.

“St. Simons Rotary has a strong tradition of initiating and supporting global grants in areas such as Uganda, India and Brazil,” outgoing club President Te Turner said in a statement. “This project in Puerto Rico builds on our experience and commitments.”

The effort’s been some time in coming. In early 2018, Halyard’s owner Dave Snyder donated his restaurant’s time, food and labor for a dinner fundraiser that provided the starting money. Funds then came in through Rotary clubs and districts throughout the United States. The Rotary International Foundation sent an inspector to check out the situation on the ground, from small gardens to distribution centers.

Rotary also teamed up with Para la Naturaleza, a decades-old Puerto Rican environmental advocacy group which works on sustainability projects.

“Here we have a partner working all across Puerto Rico, with massive infrastructure, technology capabilities and a sophistication level that guarantees the project will be a success,” Mattingly said.

Among the goals of the project is to go about training, educating and mentoring resident farmers and others along the supply chain of good nutrition, aspects of cooking fresh produce, setting up farmers’ markets, and logistics to supply stores and restaurants. Part of the idea is for farmers to train other farmers as the effort grows and the years roll along.

More from this section

Sub base break-in trial to reprise pretrial arguments

Sub base break-in trial to reprise pretrial arguments

As the days tick down to the trial of the seven anti-nuclear protestors who broke into Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in April, opposing counsel are gearing up for jury selection and other pretrial maneuvers. Saturday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed its voir dire questions — what it wants …

Record sea turtle season weathers storm

Record sea turtle season weathers storm

The numbers are almost entirely in, and while Hurricane Dorian certainly made an impact on nesting grounds in Georgia, the year is still set for a record number once the last turtle emerges from the last egg.