Window signs and social media posts seeking new hires are a ubiquitous sight lately.
As the Golden Isles prepares for its busy summer season, when tourists flock to the area, restaurants and other businesses are calling out loudly and often for more workers.
A restaurant industry job fair planned for 3-5 p.m. Monday at the St. Simons Casino will bring together at least 20 restaurants that are seeking full-time, part-time and seasonal workers for a variety of types of positions.
Businesses represented at the job fair will include Sandy Bottom Bagels, Southern Soul BBQ, Sea Island Co., King & Prince Resort, CJ’s Pizza, Brogen’s North, Dorothy’s Cocktail & Oyster Bar, Georgia Sea Grill, Three Little Birds, Mellow Mushroom, Certified Burgers, Certified Pantry, Haylards, Tramici, La Plancha and Chick-fil-A.
Sarah Callaway, owner of Sandy Bottom Bagels on St. Simons and one of the job fair’s organizers, has noticed that nearly everyone in the local restaurant industry is facing a staff shortage.
“I feel that overall we’re one of the lucky ones. We have a small staff, so I’m not as stretched as a lot of other restaurants are,” she said. “… What I have found though is that when there is an opening or two, whereas in the past you used to put a post up on Facebook and you’d have 10 people come in and apply and be able to hire someone the next day, I’ve been posting job openings for months and I don’t have anybody coming in.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on restaurants since March 2020, when closures and pivots to take-out became the norm. As the pandemic continued, though, hiring new workers or bringing back those who were let go has been a consistent challenge in the restaurant and hospitality industry as a whole.
“Unfortunately all the restaurants are hurting,” said Tomee Sellars, communications operations manager for Halyards Group and an organizer of the job fair. “It’s not just the Halyards Restaurant Group. Every restaurant basically in Glynn County is hurting for employees.”
A busy tourism season is expected for the summer, and Callaway said the fair will be a great opportunity for anyone looking for work, including high school and college students in need of a summer job.
“A lot of the restaurants are excited about it so we hope that we get some good candidates,” she said.