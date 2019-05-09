Local residents and government officials met Wednesday morning in the Brunswick-Glynn County Library to talk about suicide and the Sidney Lanier Bridge.
Former county commissioner Cap Fendig, Kiera Byrd, organizer of the Shine a Light Bridge Walk, and Hal Hart, owner of St. Simons Island Ace Hardware, organized the gathering, which City of Brunswick Manager Jim Drumm and Mayor Cornell Harvey attended, along with state representatives Jeff Jones and Don Hogan, both Republicans from St. Simons Island, and state Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak.
At least 10 people have jumped to their death from the 185-foot-high bridge since it opened in 2003. The most recent was Nicole Wells, owner of Nicole’s Cut Hut on St. Simons Island, who took her own life by jumping off the bridge on Feb. 20.
Fendig said the number is low because it can be difficult to definitively prove a death was due to suicidal intent. As such, some deaths that resulted from a leap from the bridge are marked down as blunt force trauma or drowning.
The actual number of suicides from the bridge is likely closer to 18 since 2003, he said.
According to Hart, it may seem like a small number but is relatively high for an area the size of Glynn County.
While he didn’t have any solid numbers, Drumm said he didn’t doubt Fendig’s estimate was roughly accurate.
In fact, he claimed the city commission requested suicide prevention measures when the bridge first opened. At the time, GDOT felt they weren’t necessary, he said.
“Their fears have now been realized,” Drumm said.
The group offered a number of solutions, including new laws requiring suicide to be listed as the cause of death if the coroner knows it to be the case, installation of barriers by the GDOT, cameras and sensors to alert a joint Brunswick-Glynn County crisis response team when someone gets too close to the edge,
Any prevention measures at all have a chance of significantly dropping the suicide rate, Byrd explained. It’s not true that blocking access to one form of suicide will only lead to a person choosing another, she said, adding that research doesn’t bear that out.
The city would gladly support prevention measures that don’t obscure the view, Drumm said, such as fencing or metal bars, cameras, nets or suicide hotline telephones.
Ligon said he, Jones and Hogan have spoken to the GDOT about the issue. Ann Purcell, chairwoman overseeing GDOT in the 1st Congressional District, is heading up a committee to look at possible solutions, Hogan added.
“We just have to let GDOT do its work and come up with a solution,” Ligon said.