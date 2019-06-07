Gloster “Buck” Buchanan sat comfortably in his bed as friends and family came to share food and celebrate his milestone birthday at his St. Simons home Thursday afternoon.
The father, husband and World War II veteran marked his 103rd trip around the sun by taking off his “God is Good! I’m 102” hat and putting on a new one that read “Thank God I’m 103!”
Carolyn Augustus, Buchanan’s cousin and caregiver, led the attendees in a prayer before Buchanan himself mustered up the strength to offer a few words to the crowd.
“I’m so happy that you all came to my 103rd birthday party,” Buchanan said softly.
One-by-one, family members, including his daughter Carol, niece Betty McRae Wells and a handful of friends, approached Buchanan to give heartfelt testimonials about how he has impacted their lives.
Despite feeling under the weather, Buchanan managed to keep a smile on his face and thanked each guest that offered words and recalled memories about him.
Augustus offered one particularly touching story about a time when she was struggling financially and Buchanan, who was running his own community food bank at the time, offered to lend her a helping hand.
Buchanan gave her a 100 pound sack of onions and told her to give them all out to those who might need them. So she did.
When she completed the task, Buchanan gave her another 100 pound sack of onions and told her to do the same thing. And again, she did.
When she returned after giving out the second bag, Buchanan packed her car to the brim with food, telling her to take what she needed for herself and family and give away the rest.
The story followed many other testaments to Buchanan’s generous spirit, which he has always maintained is deeply connected to his devout Christian faith.
The News has celebrated Buchanan’s birthdays and military recognitions for several years now. He was born in Jeff Davis County on June 6, 1916. His family history dates back to the 1800s, and his aunt and uncle were freed from slavery after the passage of the Thirteenth Amendment.
Buchanan arrived in St. Simons in 1933, when there were no traffic lights and only a few hundred people permanently lived on the island. He worked at a landscaping job at the Sea Island Company for $0.15 an hour and met his future wife, Celia, at the local Episcopal Church.
Buchanan later found another job working in the clinic at the Brunswick Marine shipyard. His experiences there came in handy in 1943, he was drafted into the medical corps of the U.S. Army Air Forces, where he served his country for three years and nine months during the war.
After his service, Buchanan returned to St. Simons, where he worked as a brick mason for 35 years before retiring.
To the question of the secret to his longevity, Buchanan cites the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”