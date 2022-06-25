With the overturning Friday of Roe v. Wade, a major decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that leaves in the hands of individual states the ability to regulate abortions, local faith leaders revisited the subject of how the practice intersects with religion.
Blythe Island Baptist Church Pastor Tim Brown welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, but he has no interest in chastising those who think otherwise. He hopes Georgia will follow up by passing legislation that greatly restricts the practice.
“I support it, but I think it’s one of those issues that people have always used to polarize us,” Brown said. “But we are responsible for the unborn. We are supposed to protect and take care of them. I strongly believe that. But at the same time, we don’t want to hurt and abuse people for their decisions.”
He said the ruling takes abortion out of the federal courts and puts in the state courts where he feels it belongs.
“I hope the state puts in legislation that makes it almost impossible so that it does not become commonplace,” Brown said.
He said there are members of his own congregation who have undergone abortions. His church seeks to love the person while condemning the practice.
“For me, I believe it’s a life,” he said. “And God says we are to protect all life. But that doesn’t mean people who think differently are the enemy. We are directed to be loving to all. I still think it’s a sin and I support the (Supreme Court’s) decision because I don’t think abortion is right.”
The Rev. Wright Culpepper, pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, in a statement, leaned on past opinions issued by the national United Methodist Church to inform his thoughts.
“Recognizing that there is always a wide spectrum of belief about abortion, I have found my spot to be consistent with the social principles of the United Methodist Church,” Culpepper wrote.
That document reads: “Our belief in the sanctity of unborn human life makes us reluctant to approve abortion. But we are equally bound to respect the sacredness of the life and well-being of the mother and the unborn child.”
“This is a life-centric position, but it also recognizes that there are tragic circumstances of life versus life, which means that our laws must find a way to handle the medical and emotional crisis needs,” Culpepper wrote.
Before anything, he said, comes prayer. A woman considering abortion should seek “God’s will, guidance and wisdom while also seeking the counsel of parents, other family members, clergy and professionals in both medicine and counseling.”
He noted the number of abortions had been in decline from 1990 to 2019, per the Centers for Disease Control. It’s his opinion that open discussion of abortion allows doctors, clergy and counselors to provide hope to those considering it and send them on another path.
“Thus even with Roe v Wade in place, people were allowed to make informed decisions and an increasing number made the choice of bringing a new child into the world,” Culpepper said. “I understand the concern many have regarding the overturning of Roe v Wade. In light of this decision, we must not lose sight that equality and fairness should be extended to all women and we must foster hope for the generations of all people to come.
“May no one suffer needlessly as we seek to offer love and grace to all of God’s creation.”
The Rev. Tom Purdy, the rector of Christ Church Frederica, deferred to the national Episcopal Church’s 1976 resolution on abortion.
“That the beginning of new human life, because it is a gift of the power of God’s love for his people, and thereby sacred, should not and must not be undertaken unadvisedly or lightly but in full accordance with the understanding for which this power to conceive and give birth is bestowed by God,” the resolution reads. “Such understanding includes the responsibility for Christians to limit the size of their families and to practice responsible birth control. Such means for moral limitations do not include abortions for convenience.”
The resolution does not, however, forbid abortions when “the physical or mental health of the mother is threatened seriously, or where there is substantial reason to believe that the child would be born badly deformed in mind or body, or where the pregnancy has resulted from rape or incest.”
Rabbi Rachael Bregman of Temple Beth Tefilloh in Brunswick offers another perspective.
“As a community leader in this small Southern community, I think this moment calls us to be incredibly kind because this is one of many issues of the day where people have very strong feelings for one perspective or the other,” Bregman said. “Some people feel vindicated and some people feel crushed. We have to remember that. As a community, we still have to care about and for each other.”
Bregman, a mother, said she knew this day was coming for a long time.
“I am pained because we have not found a way forward that allows for reasonable protections for life’s potential and reasonable protections for the bodies that bring that potential into being,” she said. “It’s done. Roe v. Wade has been overturned so I think the question is, ‘What do we do now?’ I want people to think about what to do next as opposed to sitting around gnashing our teeth or doing victory dances. We need to move forward and see what’s next.”
The polarized opinions around the decision are symptoms of “larger social currents that have to do with the issues themselves as well as power and control over life, potential, success and the ability to flourish in this world,” she said. Taken together, it’s an extremely complicated subject.
“I hope people continue to stay in the conversation with graciousness and listening ears and deep humility. If we do not have graciousness for others, we are falling apart as people,” Bregman said.
The Rev. Alan Akridge, pastor of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, said his church has a long tradition of steering clear of divisive politics — adding the Gospel favors no political party — preferring instead to build bridges and care for those on both sides.
“We have sinners from both parties and from no party in our midst. We have saints from both parties and none too,” Akridge said. “Ironically, we’ve found them to be the same people equally in need of grace and encouragement.”
The News’ Taylor Cooper contributed to this story.