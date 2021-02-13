Local Realtor returns to home with family in tow

Returning to St. Simons Island was something that Ganten Kirby had always kept in the back of his mind when he left for Atlanta in 2010. After a successful decade in the “big city,” Ganten and his wife Cecile were ready to give their two daughters the island upbringing Ganten experienced as a child. With a pandemic-sharpened focus on spending more time on family and friends, the Kirbys made the easy decision to settle back into St. Simons last August.
“Cecile grew up in Atlanta, but has spent her childhood always coming to the island and had close ties here even before we were married,” Ganten said. “We still have amazing friends in Atlanta along with Cecile’s family, but we are very happy to be living on the island.”
While in Atlanta, Cecile spent 14 years working with the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, where she served as the Director of Client Services, Investor Relations – responsible for revenue and member engagement, also launching their young professionals group. In June of 2019, Cecile moved into a new role in member services for World 50, a membership organization for global executives, headquartered in Atlanta. She continues to follow her passion, connecting business leaders and helping them navigate current challenges.
For over a decade, Ganten worked with the Keller Williams Atlanta Midtown office. While he initially focused on the foreclosure market during the post-recession years, Ganten built his own realty business, GK Real Estate Advisors, and was consistently among the top five agents in the Atlanta Midtown office. As he built his reputation as a Realtor, Ganten also began investing in single family homes along with mobile home communities and currently owns properties across the state.
Outside of work, the couple enjoyed time with family and friends, exploring Atlanta’s great restaurants and being involved in Decatur City Church, a division of North Point Ministries. Ganten led a weekly Bible study at the Atlanta Mission homeless shelter. Cecile was appointed to the Board of Directors of Kate’s Club, an organization supporting grieving children, on which she still serves today.
Although Ganten and Cecile had few complaints, they couldn’t shake their desire to move back to St. Simons and live life at a slower pace in a more connected community.
“We had a wonderful life in Atlanta, but at the end of the day, we wanted this lifestyle and community for our family.”
Heading toward their ninth anniversary, Ganten and Cecile are the proud parents of two vibrant girls. Scarlett, who will be six in April, is in kindergarten at St. Simons Elementary School, and Isla (named for the island) will be four in March and is in pre-school at St. Simons United Methodist Church.
“We have been very happy about how incredible the learning environment is at both the elementary school and pre-school,” Ganten said. “The staff at both schools are amazing. Knowing our girls are receiving a quality education along with enriching experiences is a great feeling for us as parents.”
Since arriving on the island, Ganten has continued growing his investment portfolio. He’s now more involved in the local commercial real estate he owns and began working with Keller Williams Golden Isles selling residential real estate. Civically, he’s an active volunteer with the St. Simons Land Trust and has joined the Board for Operation Bed Spread.
Cecile’s company, World 50, has embraced the remote model, which allows her to work from their home or at the Sandbox office space in the Village. She has gone from a 30-45 minute commute in her car to Buckhead every day to a 5-minute commute via golf cart – a welcome change.
Family time is a priority for Ganten and Cecile, and they love spending time outdoors.
“We love the ocean and are at the beach every chance we get,” Ganten said. “Isla is the only one of us you have to convince to get behind a boat on water skis or a wakeboard. Cecile and I both snowboard, and we are hoping to take the girls on their first ski trip to Breckenridge this spring.”
The Kirbys also love cruising around the island on their golf cart to simply enjoy the scenery. In true local form, the girls have even discovered their favorite restaurants.
“We can’t drive by Brogen’s without them asking for a cheeseburger and saying how much they love it,” Ganten said. “The same with CrabTrap or Crabdaddy’s.”
Despite the challenges everyone faced in 2020, returning to St. Simons Island permanently has been really good for the Kirbys, Ganten said.
