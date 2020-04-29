Gov. Brian Kemp gave the green light Tuesday for bed-and-breakfast establishments and online bookings, such as Airbnb, Virbo, etc., to reopen.
And like other companies that accommodate guests in the Golden Isles, Hodnett Cooper Vacation Rentals is ready but flexible.
“As a family company, our focus is doing what is right for our community and the families we serve,” general manager Kris Maichle said. “Guests have been very understanding when we have changed or canceled their reservations and look forward to visiting when it is safe to do so.”
Not everyone favors lifting the stay-in-place order. Maichle said the company is working with all of its clients through all of their concerns.
“We have remained flexible with our guests, and if they are not comfortable traveling, we are permitting guests to move to a later date,” Maichle said. “To assist private property owners who are uncertain about renting in the immediate future, we can remove their home from the rental market.”
Like so many other businesses, Maichle said that the cleaning crews his locations use are taking extra precautions and continually updating safety and cleaning procedures.
He said staff wears gloves and masks and maintains strict social distancing guidelines on all their properties.
Cleaners use approved disinfectants with additional focus on high touch areas. Maichle also said they implemented non-contact check-in procedures to limit in-person contact.
“Each company or owner must decide what is right for them, their team, and the owners they represent,” Maichle said. “We have a lot of great community members that work with us who want to return to work when allowed to do so. Our goal is to do that as safely and as soon as we can.”
Social distancing will continue to need to be encouraged for the foreseeable future, and home rentals may provide guests a way to get away –– if they like.
“In many respects staying in a vacation rental is a safer way to vacation,” Maichle said. “Guests that stay in our properties have full kitchens, laundry, etc. and can safely comply with social distancing guidelines easier than in other lodging types.”