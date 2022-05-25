With all precincts reporting as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Republicans Rick Townsend and Bob Duncan were set to go to a runoff on June 21 in the House District 179 race.
Townsend took a slight lead with 3,398 votes to Duncan’s 3,020 — roughly 40% and 35% respectively — according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. John Killgallon garnered 2,147 votes.
Townsend and Duncan could not be reached for comment.
State Rep. Steven Sainz, the Republican incumbent in the House District 180 race, was leading challenger Cody Smith by a sizable margin with 4,800 votes to Smith’s 2,385 as of 10 p.m. with all precincts in Camden and Glynn counties reporting.
Sainz has no Democratic challenger in the general election.
“It’s such a healthy process for incumbents to be challenged,” Sainz said. “It makes us reconnect with folks we haven’t been connected with in several years … I’m all that more dedicated to going back up and fighting for South Georgia values.” In the Republican race for the state Senate District 3 seat, Mike Hodges held a sizable lead with 10,703 votes as of 10 p.m. Jeff Jones was trailing with 7,730 votes while Nora Lott Haynes had 4,307.
Hodges had roughly 47% of the vote.
The race will go to a runoff if no candidate earns more than 50% plus one vote.
The Third District includes Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley and Charlton counties and a part of Ware County.
Not all counties had reported the complete results of their elections as of 10 p.m.
“I would imagine we’ll be in a runoff,” Hodges said. “I’m very proud of the support the community’s put in me and I’m proud of Jeff and Nora for running a good and honorable race.”The Democratic Party fielded no candidates for the state Senate District 3 and House District 179 races, meaning the Republican primary winners currently face no challengers in the November general election.
House District 167 Rep. Buddy DeLoach, a Republican, represents part of Glynn and McIntosh counties, and ran unopposed in the primary. He also is unopposed in November.