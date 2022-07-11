Public swimming pools and waterparks exert the pull of giant magnets on hot summer days.
Just ask the county and the Jekyll Island Authority.
During the scorching days of June and the blistering days of early July, swimmers and fun-seekers flocked to both in high numbers.
“So far this summer, we are generally seeing a little bit higher number of daily visitors,” said Lisa Gurganus, director of Glynn County Recreation and Parks.
Three public pools fall under county management — Brunswick Aquatic Center at Howard Coffin Park, the Neptune Park Fun Zone on St. Simons Island and the Selden Park pool off U.S. 341.
“I wouldn’t say they are record numbers, but certainly higher than summer of 2020 and summer of 2021 when the number of guests were limited and access to certain amenities was restricted due to COVID,” Gurganus said.
Gurganus provided these numbers: from May 27 to July 2, 15,776 children and adults visited the pools.
Revenue generated through daily admission and pool passes during that time period totaled approximately $107,000.
General daily admission is $3 per person at mainland pools and $8 per person at the St. Simons Island pool. Children 3 and under are admitted free.
Pool safety is important.
“While we have not filled all vacant lifeguard positions at our pools, we have hired enough to safely guard the pools during open/public swim time and swim lessons,” Gurganus said.
Daily crowds are a tad larger at Summer Waves waterpark on Jekyll Island as well, says Alexa Hawkins, director of marketing and communications for the Jekyll Island Authority.
“Attendance is up about 8% over last year and revenues up about 40%, and it’s been very busy both from the summer heat and the fact that the park has attractions for all ages,” Hawkins said.
This year, Summer Waves introduced Man o’ War, as well as a new splash zone and additional cabanas, “all of which sell out almost daily,” Hawkins said. “So this has also contributed to new and returning visitors to the park.”
Lifeguards are always on hand.
“We have also seen an increase in our seasonal staffing for lifeguards and park attendants versus last year,” Hawkins said.
Admission to the waterpark is higher than they are at county pools.
Daily admission passes to Summer Waves on Monday through Thursday are $25 per person but free to individuals 3 and under with a swim diaper.
Admission is $29.84 per person Friday through Sunday. The amount includes an additional fee of $1.84.
According to a year to date revenue report attached to a June 21 JIA meeting agenda, Summer Waves had brought in $1,767,515, 6% more than the budgeted amount of $1,669,396.