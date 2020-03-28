As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a toll on the nation, political candidates adapt to the new order of social distancing.
Cody Smith, a Republican running for the Georgia Senate’s District 3 seat, said his early and aggressive social media and signage campaign have placed him in a good spot.
“It’s a little unfortunate because I was looking forward to the debates and meet and greets,” Smiths said. “That normally would be beneficial with all the social distancing, but it took a turn for the worse.”
His campaign website was flagged as spam by Facebook, which has put a little bit of a dampener on his online campaign. That hasn’t stopped him from hauling a large truck sign around to Camden, McIntosh, Brantley and Glynn counties and making phone calls.
“I think the fact that I’ve been campaigning since last year really helped me. People already know I’m out there.” Smith said. “I had been planning to get the truck sign for a while. I think it kind of fast-tracked that. ‘Oh coronavirus? I can’t go anywhere? I better get that sign on my truck today.’”
Smith will face fellow republicans David Sharpe and Sheila McNeill in the May primary. Cedric King is also running for the seat as an independent.
Like most candidates, Audrey Gibbons, a Democrat running for the District 5 seat on the Glynn County School Board, is looking to social media to continue the campaign.
“We’re soliciting help via the internet and social media of course, but instead of going door to door we’ll be sending out postcards with the date and pushing the absentee ballots,” Gibbons said. “Instead of door-to-door and neighborhood rallies, we’ll be doing social media. Watch parties for people online to spread the platform.”
She’s concerned about people getting their ballots in on time under a new plan by the Georgia Secretary of State to mail absentee ballot application to all active Georgia voters, so she’s doing her best to make sure voters get what they need ahead of time.
“Most people, especially voting-age, want that face-to-face contact,” Gibbons said. “It’s going to be a challenge.”
Gibbons has one competitor in the Democratic primary for the seat — Shawn Brown.
Democratic candidate Julie Jordan is continuing to campaign and build up her social media presence but said she’s also refocusing a little.
“We went ahead and shut down all of our in-person activities, our house parties and our fundraisers,” Jordan said. “Our volunteers had been out knocking on doors and talking without people since June, so we stopped that.”
Jordan is running for the District 179 seat in the Georgia House of Representatives, currently held by incumbent Don Hogan.
Alongside their campaigning efforts, Jordan said her team is also spreading information on where to find food banks, file for unemployment and how to utilize the PSNAP program, an emergency add-on to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to help those in need ride out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A lot of it just trying to get people the resources, letting them know what’s going on and checking in with them,” Jordan said.
Personally, Jordan said she’s been calling individual voters and delivering campaign signs. While observing social distancing measures, of course.
That said, she’s aware of the need to seek votes.
“We’re trying some different things,” Jordan said. “Facebook live. Anything we can do creatively to get the message out there, but really the important this is to get this community the resources it needs.”
Jordan has no competitors in the May primary and will face incumbent Republican Don Hogan in November.
Walter Rafolski and Taylor Ritz, both running for the Glynn County Commission’s At-large Post 2 seat as Republican and Democrat, respectively, are also looking to social media.
Due to the lack of opportunities to meet potential voters in-person, Rafolski said the primary campaign is likely to be decided by Facebook, signs and telephone.
“The only way you can do anything is by phone or putting your signs out. I’ve noticed people on the internet knocking (Republican incumbent candidate Bob) Coleman putting signs out,” Rafolski said. “I haven’t put any new ones out, but I’ve been trying to repair some the wind beat up.”
He’s concerned about the fractured nature of Facebook and how pages can become slanted to one side without much debate but believes it’s the best way to get the message out at this point.
“That’s the best way now since you can’t go face-to-face anymore. All the debates and town halls have been canceled,” Rafolski said.
Rafolski will face fellow Republicans Bo Clark and Bob Coleman in the May primary.
A newcomer to politics, Ritz had a fairly optimistic outlook.
“One of the best parts about never having run a campaign before is I never learned how in the first place ... I can’t tell you if that’s been more successful or less successful than the old-fashioned way,” Ritz said. “I think that may have been an advantage. I was a blank slate, so to speak.”
Without the ability to hold public gatherings and rallies, she’s been sending postcards — while wearing gloves and wetting stamps with water — holding virtual staff and campaign meetings and plying social media.
“If people are staying home and social distancing like they should, they aren’t seeing signs,” Ritz said. “That’s one thing I did have to adjust, I really couldn’t justify calling people and asking for donations, so my phone baking did change from ‘Hey, do you want to support me,’ to ‘Do you need anything.’”
Democrat Fred Griffith is also running for the commission’s At-large Post 2 seat and will compete against Ritz in the May primary.
The primary is set for May 19. Early voting starts on April 17.