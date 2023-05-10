Pastors and representatives of nonprofit organizations from around the Golden Isles gathered at Zion Baptist Church on Monday with a single goal: figure out what the collective of faith leaders and their congregations could do to help address the issue of homelessness.
“This community is our community, and all of us are part of it,” said Craig Campbell, pastor of Zion Baptist Church. “We want a vibrant city and to look out for the wellbeing of our community. I look at this meeting as sounding a clarion call — we have a problem.”
He hopes the meeting is the first in a long string dedicated to bringing church resources to bear on helping homeless people get off the street.
Zion is located one block over from the former St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, where the Revs. Leonard Small of Savannah and Zack Lyde of Brunswick set up a tent for homeless people to use as a shelter at the corner of Gordon and G streets. They did so after the City Commission imposed a 65-day closure on The Well, a daytime shelter and hospitality center for the homeless on Gloucester Street, which began on April 22.
Small, pastor of Litway Missionary Baptist Church in Savannah, and Lyde opened the doors of the derelict St. John’s church building at the corner of G and Gordon streets to the homeless after The Well closed. Brunswick code enforcement shut down the church and had it boarded up last week after declaring it unfit for occupancy, prompting the pastors to put up a tent.
Code enforcement cited Small for both housing people in the derelict building and putting up the tent. Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones, who also attended, said Small has a May 24 court date.
Jones noted that since The Well’s closure, police calls for service and interactions with homeless persons are down 70% in the downtown area.
When asked directly why the city commission had closed The Well, Jones said four homeless people alleged by police to have been involved in violent crimes in the last month said they had recently been to The Well or received mail from The Well.
“I’m not picking on The Well, but that was their words,” Jones said.
He did note the incidents did not occur during The Well’s hours, which were 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. when the closure began.
Pastor John Williams asked if the Brunswick Police Department would open a precinct in or near The Well, citing the “ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” proverb.
It’s nearly impossible for the Brunswick Police Department to be proactive with heading off issues at any one particular location, Jones responded. The department continues to struggle to fill open positions. Of the 72 officers the department has in its budget, only 38 are filled. Some shifts have only three officers on patrol, instead of the seven the department is supposed to field.
Another pastor asked if perhaps the department reduced manpower also correlated with an uptick in violent incidents around town.
Jones didn’t rule that out.
He also reiterated that several other jurisdictions, including Savannah and Camden County law enforcement, regularly bring homeless people to Brunswick and drop them off at truck stops off I-95.
Another pastor supported Jones, saying he’d been told by some homeless people in town that Brunswick is considered a “gravy train” because of the ease of finding food and assistance from local charities.
The closure of The Well and the tent at St. John’s have attracted homeless people to the neighborhood, Campbell said. Several of the pastors in the room were from the Urbana-Perry Park neighborhood or one nearby, or had family connections to the area. Crime and violence are nothing new in this area, said Bobby Henderson.
While they’re not all bad people, he said — some are temporarily out of a home, some need medical or mental health treatment and others are trying to get ID or access to benefits. But the fact remains that he’s received calls and complaints from across the neighborhood, and recently from parents of children going to Burroughs Molette Elementary School.
Some have reported that a nude homeless man was sleeping on a car near the school. Others are panhandling around it or walking through the school bus line.
Not all calls are related to the school. Residents of Urbana, too, report people who they believe are homeless walking through their yards, sitting on their porches and worrying senior citizens.
Three dozen or so pastors turned out Monday night, and Campbell said he knew there were many more in Glynn County. He wanted to hold meetings every Monday, focusing on solutions from then on.
He asked Donna Howard, executive director of Saved By Grace, to explain her charity’s model.
Howard said Saved By Grace has beds for 14 men to sleep in. They can stay there for up to four months, but they must work and remain sober — no illegal drugs of any kind or alcohol. During their stay, the men must work on a plan to transition into stable housing of their own.
Getting volunteers to help is the hard part, she said. Sometimes they just need someone to drive the folks in their care to places around town to get IDs and file for benefits.
Many of the ministers in Zion’s sanctuary were in favor of seeing churches throw their weight behind expanding Saved By Grace’s mission, or starting up a larger and similar program with the substantial land and resources local churches can pull together if they cooperate.
Henderson also suggested all ministers tour Saved By Grace and House of Refuge Ministries, a homeless shelter in Jacksonville.