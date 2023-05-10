Pastors and representatives of nonprofit organizations from around the Golden Isles gathered at Zion Baptist Church on Monday with a single goal: figure out what the collective of faith leaders and their congregations could do to help address the issue of homelessness.

“This community is our community, and all of us are part of it,” said Craig Campbell, pastor of Zion Baptist Church. “We want a vibrant city and to look out for the wellbeing of our community. I look at this meeting as sounding a clarion call — we have a problem.”

More from this section