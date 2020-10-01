The leaders of Glynn County’s Republican and Democrat parties came away with very different opinions of Tuesday’s presidential debate.
President Donald Trump, the Republican incumbent, and Joe Biden, Democrat contender and former vice president, took to the stage in the first of three debates between the two.
“I was disappointed to see the president not follow the debate rules,” said Glynn County Democrats Chair Julie Jordan. “I think our democracy calls for people to be able to hear both candidates and hear what they stand for, and it was really hard to hear with President Trump interrupting all the time.”
Trump interrupted and needled Biden throughout the 90-minute debate and more than once clashed with debate moderator and Fox News anchorman Chris Wallace.
That wasn’t a problem for some of Trump’s supporters.
“I think it’s kind of like Trump came to the debate ready to fight, like the 2016 debates,” Glynn GOP Chair Ginny Hall said.
She felt the president performed well, drawing proof from the last four years to support claims to his effectiveness in the nation’s top office.
“Trump has based his comments on his achievements. He achieved them,” Hall said. “When Biden tried to counteract them, there was no evidence he hadn’t achieved them.”
In particular, Hall said she felt Trump made a strong case for his response to the COVID-19 outbreak and argued well for the appointment of a new U.S. Supreme Court justice before the Nov. 3 general election — a contentious topic in Washington. Democrats believe the appointment should wait until the next president is chosen.
Trump also did well in positioning himself as a champion of law enforcement, she said.
Jordan came away from the debate with very different opinions.
In contrast, she said Biden made a better case that Trump’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 were woefully insufficient and that Trump showed a lack of empathy for the 200,000 people in the U.S. who have died with the disease.
Biden also did well in promising transparency in his administration, if elected, and by saying he would represent all Americans regardless of party, Jordan added.
Jordan said the debate hammered home for her the idea that the president is short on compassion. Along with his comments about COVID-19, she said his attacks on the military service record and past drug addiction of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, was very concerning.
Trump broached the subject after Joe Biden referenced another son, the late Beau Biden, in relating his respect for the U.S. Military. Beau Biden served in the military.
“I thought that was showing a real lack of empathy and compassion for a father who had lost his son,” Jordan said.
Overall, she did not give the president much credit and said the debate only reinforced her belief that Trump is unfit to hold office.
“I didn’t really hear any points he made over the yelling and interrupting,” Jordan said.
Regardless of his conduct, Hall said she believed Trump’s track record is one of protecting the country and guarding a safe and civil society.
The next presidential debate is set for Oct. 15. A debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Biden’s vice presidential pick, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, will be held on Oct. 7.
“Get out your popcorn out for the next one,” Hall said.